Jake Woodley’s NCAA championships run ended with a sixth-place finish at 197 pounds on Saturday.
The Oklahoma junior, who fell in the championship bracket semifinals on Friday, wrestled Iowa’s Jacob Warner for a spot in the third-place bout. Warner narrowly edged Woodley 2-1 to send him to the fifth-place match.
Woodley was paired with Missouri’s Rocky Elam. The two met in the opening round of the championship bracket, which Woodley won 4-1 to stun the seventh-seeded wrestler.
In the rematch, Elam bested Woodley with a 9-3 decision.
Despite the loss, Woodley leaves St. Louis with his first career podium finish. He qualified for the NCAAs the previous two years as well.
Woodley (12-10) was the Sooners’ only wrestler remaining in Saturday’s medal matches and the team’s lone All-American.
OU finished with 17 team points.
