Oklahoma has added a quad-dual in Little Rock, Arkansas, to its 2021 schedule, the program announced Wednesday.
The meet will include host Little Rock, Big 12 foe South Dakota State and No. 21 Stanford and is scheduled for Sunday.
The Sooners (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face South Dakota State at 10 a.m., Little Rock at noon and Stanford at 2 p.m. OU’s dual with Little Rock will be available to stream online for $9.99 at www.lrtrojans.com/watch.
OU is coming off of back-to-back dual losses to No. 13 Iowa State and No. 19 Northern Iowa last Sunday but stayed ranked at No. 22 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll.
