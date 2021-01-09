OU wrestling: Oklahoma can't close against Arizona State in lesson-filled loss

For the promise Oklahoma offered in its season opener, an opportunity at a ranked win slipped through its grasp.
OU won four bouts, including Justin Thomas’ upset of Jacori Teemer via a 6-2 decision. But the 19th-ranked Sooners couldn't finish against 11th-ranked Arizona State, falling 20-12 at McCasland Field House Friday evening.
The Sooners’ energy wasn’t consistent across the board and their inexperience caught up with them in a few weight classes. “We left points all over the board,” said OU coach Lou Rosselli.
The Sooners managed to take a few positives away from opening night.
Thomas’ bout provided the 16th-ranked wrestler at 157 pounds with a victory over Teemer, who ranks No. 10 in the weight class and couldn’t hold off a last-minute takedown from the OU senior to drop the bout by four.
Thomas, wrestling in front of a mostly empty arena, was locked in from the start but critical of his performance, despite his win.
The Huntington Beach, California, native feels the the weight each dual carries, considering the team's shortened timeline to prepare for the Big 12 and NCAA championships.
“It's important now, more than ever, to be on your A-game, because we don't have a lot of opportunity that season to to prove ourselves,” Thomas said. “So, going into every single match this season, I'm going to be ready and same goes to all these other guys. We just got to get on the same page. Losing is just not an option.”
OU junior Dom Demas, a two-time All-America selection, joined Thomas in opening the season with a victory. Demas, who finished runner-up at the Big 12 championships last season, needed a tiebreaker period but still downed Peter LiPari at 141 pounds.
Darrien Roberts, now a sophomore, also got in on the fun, handing Arizona State’s Cade Belshay his first loss of the season with a 4-1 decision.
And Mitch Moore used a 4-3 decision to beat Cory Crooks at 149 pounds, leaving a solid first impression after he transferred from Virginia Tech during an unusual offseason, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's hard to make a huge assessment on him, but I think he's got fight,” Rosselli said of Moore. “I think he cares about what he does. He just needs to keep working on getting better, and I think he'll be fine.”
Rosselli credited redshirt freshman Jake Stiles, a first-year starter at 165 pounds who lost on Friday, with a strong effort as well. The rookie didn’t get much of a break, wrestling fifth-ranked Anthony Valencia to open his collegiate career.
“You're in a heater with him, 1-1, with 10 seconds to go,” Rosselli said. “You have a chance and the guy blasts you with a double, I mean, that happens when you're a freshman.”
Perhaps it would be unfair to not also include OU junior Jake Woodley with the good, despite falling to No. 8 Kordell Norfleet. The 197-pound wrestlers battled through two grueling overtime and tiebreaker sessions. Norfleet ultimately prevailed with a riding-time tiebreaker and put the pressure on OU heavyweight Josh Heindselman to win via fall for the Sooners to take the dual.
Heindselman, a native Oklahoman, couldn’t come up with the six points. The former Piedmont standout narrowly lost 3-2 in his OU debut.
As for the Sooners’ other setbacks, Arizona State secured wins at 125, 133 and 174 pounds.
"There were some weight classes I liked, and I think there was some matches I didn't," Rosselli said. "A few weight classes, at 133 and 174, that we didn't show up at."
Next, OU will try to bounce back when it meets West Virginia and Bucknell in Morgantown on Sunday, Jan. 17, for a tri-meet.