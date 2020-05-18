Oklahoma added a two-time NCAA qualifier via the transfer portal on Monday.
The Sooners announced Mitch Moore, who was a standout wrestler at Virginia Tech, has joined coach Lou Rosselli's program.
"We're really excited to welcome Mitch to our OU family." Rosselli said in a release. "He's been successful at this level and he will help us build our program to an elite level."
The St. Paris, Ohio, native, who's expected to compete at 149 pounds, was the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year recipient. He's coming off an 18-9 season as a sophomore, which included a team-leading six falls.
