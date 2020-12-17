OU wrestling: Sooners release condensed 2021 schedule

Oklahoma released its 2021 schedule, which begins next month at McCasland Field House.
The Sooners will start their season with a home dual against Arizona State on Jan. 8. It's the first meeting between the programs since 2012.
The program’s only other home dual is scheduled for Feb. 7 when Oklahoma State visits, which will mark the 181st edition of Bedlam.
"We're really excited about the schedule we've been able to assemble this year," OU coach Lou Rosselli said in a statement. "I'm thankful for the support we've gotten from our administration, which has helped us to once again put together a competitive schedule. The opportunities this schedule give us will help us get ready to compete at the Big 12 and NCAA championships in March."
The Sooners’ condensed 2021 slate also includes two tri-dual and a quad-dual meet.
OU’s first multi-team event comes Jan. 17 in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Sooners will wrestle host West Virginia and Bucknell.
OU will then meet Northern Iowa and Iowa State in Cedar Falls on Jan. 24 before returning home for Bedlam.
OU’s final road trip is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Fresno, California. OU, Cal State Bakersfield, Oregon State and Fresno State are expected to compete in the meet.
The Sooners will wrap their regular-season slate, which is subject to change due to COVID-19, with Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Feb. 21.
OU has yet to release any start times or ticket information for its duals.
Following OU’s abridged schedule, the program will head to Tulsa for the Big 12 championships on March 6.
The first day of the NCAA championships is scheduled for March 18 in St. Louis, Missouri.
OU, led by Rosselli entering his fifth year in Norman, returns five 2020 NCAA qualifiers, which includes Tony Madrigal (133), Dom Demas (141), Justin Thomas (157), Anthony Mantanona (174) and Jake Woodley (197).
Both Demas and Mantanona earned All-American honors and placed second at their respective weights in the Big 12 tournament.
OU also added Virginia Tech transfer Mitch Moore, who was an NCAA qualifier at 149 pounds and the Atlantic Coast Conference's 2019 freshman of the year.