Q&A: Oklahoma men's gymnastics senior Grant Kell wants to set tone for new-look Sooners

Grant Kell and the Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team have processed Stanford’s upset victory over the Sooners in last season’s national championship.
OU owned 121 consecutive victories going into the meet, and enter this season ranked No. 2 nationally, but with big challenges ahead.
Gone are stars Genki Suzuki and Yul Moldauer. Tanner Justus, an expected senior contributor, recently retired from the sport due to injury.
Justus remains a captain along with Kell, a redshirt senior from Georgetown, Texas, who was granted an eligibility waiver last season after being limited due to injury. It will allow him one more season of college competition.
Kell underwent double-shoulder surgery last May and will compete in pommel horse to start the year, with the hope of getting healthy enough to compete in three events.
He spoke with the Transcript ahead of OU’s season-opening meet Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Open.
Q: What's it like not seeing guys like Genki Suzuki and Yul Moldauer around?
A: Yeah, you know, I came in with those guys. They're my best friends and not seeing them around, their presence is definitely missed, without a doubt. But luckily we filled them with new freshmen who are vibrant, have fresh energy and are hungry.
Q: What's it like leaning on those underclassmen, and who has impressed you so far?
A: It's been an adjustment. Usually we don't have to lean on too many freshmen. But, you know, this year, we've had to lean on a lot of them and a lot of them have stepped up, in particular, Jack Freeman. He's really stepped up. He's a big voice on the team. He's really starting to fill into a little bit of a leadership role. Also David Sandro from Canada, he's really stepped up the carries himself and the way he performs under pressure.
Q: How do you view your role this year?
A: I know I'm going to have to set the tone. A lot of these guys have never competed like this before. They haven't really done that. Growing up, it's more of an individual sport, but here it's all about the team. So I'm gonna have to make sure that they understand everything they do in matters and it counts for the team.
Q: What's it like recouping two shoulders at once?
A: It's tough because usually when you just have surgery on one part, the other part can kind of compensate and show the other part how to get stronger. This, I had to start from ground zero on everything, even just learning to lift them. Very tough, very slow at the beginning. But just seeing the progress and how far I've been able to come is really been encouraging. I'm very happy with where I'm at right now.
Q: What can you guys draw on from last year's loss to Stanford in the national championship?
A: There's a lot of lessons we can draw. You know, it's a very painful lesson. It kind of gives me goosebumps just thinking about it right now how, you know, how much that night really stung for all of us. What we can really draw from that is staying humble, staying hungry, never taking anything for granted. We had a huge bullseye on our back. Now we're not the defending champs anymore. So we have to understand that we're not No. 1 and that we're in the hunt now. It's our job to take down the victors.
Q: How did you personally process that loss in the next month after it happened?
A: It's very difficult. We had never experienced anything like that. Never felt anything like that. For me, personally, I was lucky, I was able to come back use the gym to heal myself mentally, you know, getting in the gym working hard, trying to improve everything. But, you know, I don't think we will ever get over that. We'll carry that with us for the rest of our lives because it was very unexpected. You know, I've used the word devastating just because we had so much hype going up into it and losing that lead is very tough thing to process.
