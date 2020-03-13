Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops' venture into professional football was unexpectedly curtailed due to the Coronavirus disease pandemic.
Stoops, the head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades, plans to continue coaching in the league in 2021, however, according to Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt.
I just met with @XFLRenegades coach Bob Stoops. He said today felt like the end of a season and not a goodbye. I also asked him if he plans to be back in 2021. “That’s what I anticipate. That’s what I’m intending to do, but you don’t know where you’ll be at this time next year.”— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 13, 2020
The XFL announced it wouldn't play its regular-season games in a statement released Thursday over concerns with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
The decision fell in line with other leagues, including the NBA suspending its season and NCAA canceling its remaining winter and spring championship events.
The XFL says its current players will receive their "base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season" and all season-ticket holders would be refunded or earn credit for use in future seasons.
Stoops, 59, accepted the Renegades jobs three years following the end of his 18-season stint with OU.
Stoops is 2-2 as an XFL coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.