Report: NCAA approves one-time transfer rule for all sports

The NCAA has reportedly loosened its transfer restrictions, which will be uniform across all sports.
The NCAA Division I Council approved a measure that will grant student-athletes a one-time pass to transfer without the requirement of sitting out a season, according to reports from The Athletic and Associated Press.
The move will not be official until the end of the council’s meeting on Thursday.
The change paves the way for all student-athletes to move schools once and gain immediate eligibility.
Baseball, both men’s and women’s basketball, football and men’s ice hockey were the only NCAA-sanctioned sports impacted by the previous rule, which forced student-athletes to sit out their first season on campus after transferring from one school to the next.
Student-athletes, in any sport, that had already graduated were not affected by the previous policy.
As long as student-athletes notify their institution of their transfer by the NCAA’s fixed deadlines, the rule will be applicable for first-time transfers at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
Student-athletes in the sports affected by the previous transfer policy were able to gain immediate eligibility through hardship waivers or with full releases from their previous school. The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reports the new rule will not allow coaches to prevent players from earning immediate eligibility.
OU coach Lincoln Riley’s decision to block quarterback Chandler Morris’ transfer to TCU this offseason has been at the center of the conversation surrounding the seemingly imminent rule change.
Riley has stated it is “unhealthy” for college football to encourage intraconference transfers, which the Big 12’s new transfer policy, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported on Wednesday, aligns with the NCAA’s reported rule change and will permit players to move from one school to another and become immediately eligibile.
Riley defended his decision by saying he isn’t against players transferring out of conference and playing right away, a move he facilitated to tight end Jalin Conyers, who transferred from OU to Arizona State following the 2020 season.
“I do think the intraconference can complicate things and the world of coaches understand the big picture and understand that’s gonna bring along a lot of negatives that I just don’t know that we want in this game,” Riley said.
“That’s something that we’ve been adamantly opposed to for a long time. I get the landscape is changing. We’re certainly watching that and we’ll adapt as the world changes.”
If there was any consolation for Riley amid Wednesday’s flurry of reports from the Division I council meeting, the NCAA will be lifting its recruiting dead period on June 1, according to the Associated Press.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, prospective student-athletes have not been able to visit with coaches in person, whether it was on campus or at their home.
Coaches and recruits have been limited to conversations over phone, text messaging, social media and video calls, making for an unprecedented recruiting cycle in which official visits were not permitted.
It’s a win for coaches to create better connections with recruits.
Keeping those same players within the program after they sign just might be a bit tougher.