NORMAN, Okla. — Everyone has their opinion on when, or if, the upcoming college football season will take place.
Oklahoma coach told ESPN’s First Take on Monday he’s “extremely confident” the 2020 season will be played, but said it’s futile to speculate about a start date.
“I think it’s impossible to predict when we’ll have a season, but I am extremely confident we will have a season at some point,” Riley said. “It may look different. The schedule may look different. Fans in the stands may look different, starting times may be different. We don’t know. We have to be ready to adjust.”
The coronavirus pandemic has major sports organizations thinking creatively. The Masters golf tournament will now be held in November, separated from its traditional April spot on the calendar.
There is growing belief, judging from comments by athletic directors and conference commissioners around the country, that a college football season could begin as late as spring 2021 and still be completed.
If that happens — or if the season begins right on time as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confidently predicted last week — it won’t be for teams, schools or conferences to decide.
Local and state government action on crowd sizes presents a clear legal hurdle for sports’ eventual restart, and such legislation varies in cities across the nation where football is played.
• Riley on Hurts: In light of former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts’ recent draft interview with the Dallas Cowboys, Riley was asked on First Take about the fit between the two sides.
Hurts is largely considered to become a third- or later-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is under a one-year deal that will make him a free agent in 2021.
“It’s not a surprise. Jalen’s been able to show people his skill set over the years, done it with four different offensive coordinators, two universities and had great success at both,” Riley said. “He’s a consistent winner, has improved. Looking at the Cowboys and what they have right now in Dak, you can see a lot of similarities at the college level, a lot of similarities in their skill sets. For them to be interested I think makes a lot of sense.”
Riley also discussed his influence in football as it relates to growing spread offenses in the NFL. He was asked about Kyler Murray’s rookie season with the Cardinals and the tough second season Baker Mayfield endured with the Browns.
On Murray, Riley believes the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will help build on what he called an impressive first year.
He said Mayfield’s excited about the Browns’ new coaching staff.
“It takes a lot. I think Baker would be the first to admit, and he has, that he’s gotta play better and I think he will,” Riley said. “But I think having an organized surrounding cast around you, guys that are healthy, a system that fits, it takes everything and if one little part is off … Then it’s gonna show.”
• Owasso adds Franks: Former OU defensive back Dominique Franks was announced as a new secondary coach at Owasso High School recently.
Franks played in 40 games at OU from 2007-09 before the Atlanta Falcons picked him in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played five years in the league before pursuing professional basketball overseas.
He’ll work at Owasso under Bill Blankenship, his former high school coach.
• OU dips into Iowa Western again: Perrion Winfrey was considered a big catch for OU out of Iowa Western Community College, and is a popular pick as the next starter at defensive tackle.
The Sooners went right back to Iowa Western on Monday, offering 2021 defensive tackle Isaiah Coe a scholarship. Coe is the 2021 class’ No. 11 JUCO prospect overall and No. 1 defensive tackle, according to 247sports.
