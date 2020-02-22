Round-up: Oklahoma baseball clinches series against Illinois State; No. 3 OU softball loses clash with No. 2 Washington

• OU baseball clinches series: Tyler Hardman homered and Oklahoma’s bullpen helped clinch a series against Illinois State with a 3-2 victory Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Illinois State avoided a sweep by winning 7-5 in the second game of a doubleheader.
OU freshman third baseman Peyton Graham’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of Game 1 provided the winning run in a back-and-forth contest that featured two ties. He finished 2 for 3.
Hardman’s solo home run broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning. Aaron Brooks earned his first pitching win this season, allowing no hits in 1 2/3 innings after entering in the sixth.
OU starter Levi Prater struck out seven batters in his 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs.
The Sooners (7-2) fell behind 5-0 through three innings of the second game, as Illinois State peppered six hits off starter Dane Acker.
OU cut it to 5-4 with help from Brady Lindsly’s three-run home run in the fourth inning and Brandon Zaragoza’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Illinois State added two insurance runs in the eighth inning and Connor McKenna’s RBI-double in the ninth wasn’t enough to kickstart a rally.
— Transcript Staff
Next, OU travels to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Classic, where it will face Arkansas at 3 p.m. Friday, with games against Missouri on Saturday and LSU on Sunday to follow.
• Sooners Split games in Palm Springs: Third-ranked OU beat Seattle University 2-1 and lost to No. 2 Washington 12-2 on Saturday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.
Grace Lyons and Jocelyn Alo hit solo home runs in the second and third innings, respectively, for the Sooners’ only runs. Shannon Saile (3-1) earned the win allowing four hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and no walks.
OU (11-2) had a more difficult time against Washington (13-1). The Huskies hit three two-run homers by the time the second inning finished, rocking starter Giselle Juarez.
OU closes the weekend against Wisconsin at 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Baylor makes quick work of OU women: NaLyssa Smith scored 22 points and five players in double figures led No. 2 Baylor to a 101-69 rout over Oklahoma women’s basketball.
Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 30 points for OU, making five 3-pointers. She is the first Sooner freshman to score 30 since Aaryn Ellenberg in 2010.
OU (12-14, 5-9 Big 12) was shorthanded without Ana Llanusa, who didn’t play due to injury. Taylor Robertson scored 16 points with four 3s and Madi Williams added 15 points.
Robertson’s treys brought her to 120 for the season, which leads the nation. She is three shy of the Big 12 record set in 2002-03.
