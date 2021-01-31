Shorthanded Sooners escape Kansas State with 2nd straight win

Carrying a shorthanded roster, Oklahoma went to Kansas State and prevailed 80-78 at Bramlage Coliseum for its second consecutive win.
OU guard Taylor Robertson, who never left the floor on Sunday, drained a pair of last-second free throws to secure the victory and improve the Sooners’ record to 6-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.
OU led by as many as 14 points against the Wildcats and held an advantage for 38:23 of game clock.
The Sooners, who beat Kansas 84-81 last Wednesday with the same depleted lineup, jumped out to a 20-14 lead by the end of the first period and went up 44-36 by halftime. Kansas State matched the Sooners point for point in the third and pushed OU to the end before eventually falling.
OU was led by sophomore guard Gabby Gregory, who scored 19 points on 5-of-15 shooting. She made a team-high four 3-pointers and had five rebounds.
Fellow Sooner Madi Williams scored 18 points in the victory, making 7-of-19 shots from the field. She posted seven assists, five rebounds and five steals as well, while Robertson had 16 points following her clutch shots to preserve the win.
Against the Wildcats, the Sooners had just six players available, prompting their entire starting five to play 32 minutes or more, while freshman Skylar Vann provided frequent relief off the bench.
The light Sooners roster was able to overcome a 37-point performance from Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, who made 15-of-23 shots from the floor and gathered 18 rebounds. Kansas State’s Christianna Carr and Rachel Ranke had 17 and 14 points.
OU shot 42.9% from the field to Kansas State’s 50% mark. Perhaps the Sooners’ 17 points off of the Wildcats’ 15 turnovers had the biggest impact on OU's chances.
OU’s next test comes at home against Texas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will air on FOX Sports Oklahoma.