Sooner voices: The nicest guy, Bob Barry's persona was part of the way he called the games

I was prepared not to like Bob Barry Sr.
A ludicrous thought in retrospect, as he happened to be, just as the son who shared his name happened to be, among the nicest people you’d ever meet.
Nonetheless, when I began showing up on the Sooner beat in the fall of 1997, I was inclined not to care for him for a couple of reasons.
One, I was just beginning to shed the over-the-top Oklahoma fandom I’d grown up with, the fandom that began as a preschooler and remained until it became my job to cover Sooner sports.
At that time, to me, Barry would always be the voice of Oklahoma State, which he had been from 1973 to 1990, a university for which I had no love.
That, and when Barry returned as Sooner voice in the fall of 1991, it meant I’d listened to him call the football teams of Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake, a triumvirate of underachieving Sooner skippers, the latter two offering incompetence to match.
To me, Barry’s calls were awash in pulled punches and the failure to acknowledge the failure of the teams he was calling. Of course, forced to call Schnellenberger’s and Blake’s teams had to be so mortifying, one can understand not offering all their awfulness
Also, now that I think about it, I’d grown up with John Brooks, a maestro of the microphone, something Barry wasn’t necessarily trying to be.
Still, prepared not to like him, I liked him right away.
He read my stuff and talked to me about it, which maybe shouldn’t matter to a young sportswriter but did.
He poked fun at himself in every setting, making him impossible not to like.
The column I wrote after he died included this passage:
“Whenever he’d come into my line of sight, I’d wait for him to greet me. Do you know why? Because I knew that he would and I didn’t want to speak over him.”
It’s funny, but that cliché we always seem to hear when somebody passes — “We lost a a great [fill in the blank with the thing that made them famous], but we lost an even better person” — is hardly ever true.
It was true for Barry.
He never saw himself as a golden throat, just the guy bringing you the game in all of its glory.
His goodness came through his call even if he wasn’t the best guy to ever make it.
“He was a wonderful person and because he was a wonderful person, that carried him through lots of things,” said Brooks, whose departure made way for Barry to move his allegiance back to Norman from Stillwater. “He was one of the greatest people ever put on the planet.”
Also, it’s not like his call failed to influence, failed to be a model to many who came after him.
Toby Rowland, the radio voice of Sooner football, basketball and baseball, too, since Barry retired, is one of them.
Rowland is a huge fan of Brooks — “He’s a showman” — but knows it was Barry and the late Bill Teegins, who succeeded Barry calling the Cowboys, that influenced his style the most.
“When you heard their voices,” Rowland said, “they immediately sounded like somebody you wanted to spend the next three to seven hours with.”
Barry began calling Sooner football in 1961 when Bud Wilkinson tabbed him to be the voice, an amazing fact considering the legendary program Wilkinson had built and that Barry remained a still fairly obscure media personality until the Sooner coach chose him.
Barry had yet to break into television, had yet to become the man we grew up with on channel 4. He was just a radio guy at KNOR in Norman, a job that included calling Norman High football.
Fair chance, Barry’s caution to be critical began with the man who hired him, Wilkinson, whose Sooners went 8-11-1 Barry’s first two seasons on the call.
Or maybe Barry just couldn’t see himself being too critical, because it wasn’t who he was.
That was my thought when he died.
“When it was bad,” I wrote, “I think he’d find the bright spots because that’s who he was, the nicest guy on Earth.”
Great man.
Legendary broadcaster.
Barry spent 50 years on the call, from Bud to Bob, (and some Poke seasons in between).
His style might not have been your style, or mine, but it was absolutely and authentically his style.
“He had a great fervor,” Brooks said.
It broke through.
