The Norman Transcript

OU men’s gymnastics
Iowa at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 7 p.m. Saturday | McCasland Field House
Records/Rankings: OU (7-1, 2-1 MPSF) No. 1; Iowa (1-2) No. 9
Notable: OU holds the top team average nationally (411.100) and the top ranking on the floor exercise (72.333). OU's also in the top five in four other events. ... OU junior Alexei Vernyi’s 81.300 all-around score from the Rocky Mountain Open ranks fifth nationally. ... Junior Gage Dyer is in eighth (80.850) and freshman David Sandro (79.350) is 11th. ... The Sooners are coming off a 420.050-408.200 loss at No. 2 Stanford. ... Saturday is OU's home opener and one of three home meets this season. OU has won 73 consecutive home meets.
— Tyler Palmateer
