Amateur Golf: From Westwood to Lincoln, Hurley goes low, earns state amateur spot; others fall short

OKLAHOMA CITY — After playing three days of championship flight golf at the Westwood Invitational, the last of the three in the final group on Monday, J.R. Hurley had to be on the golf course again by 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
It suited him.
The two-time champion of Norman’s Fourth of July Weekend tourney, who finished third on Monday, three strokes back of champion Bryan Vahlberg, had to be on the first tee at Lincoln Park West.
There, he would be one of several Norman golfers attempting to qualify for the Oklahoma Golf Association’s State Amateur Championship, which begins July 21 at historic Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow.
Hurley did it with room to spare, firing off a 5-under par 66.
No other Norman golfers made the cut, though a couple more will try at Thursday’s qualifier, also in Oklahoma City, at Lake Hefner North.
The state amateur is a three-day match-play event, the leader and runner-up of which will be required to at least begin six rounds of golf. Being a match-play tourney, the only way to make the event less taxing is to dominate, thereby playing fewer holes in each match.
The low 32 — many of whom had to survive a scorecard playoff — at Lincoln West received spots at Cedar Ridge. The low 30 at Hefner North will receive spots.
One Norman golfer was already through to the match play and it's Charlie Jackson, the 2020 Norman North graduate, who plays his college golf at Abilene Christian.
Jackson finished tied for fourth at Westwood on Monday, but is an automatic qualifier into the state amateur, having claimed runner-up status in the same tourney last summer at The Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
Hurley went low despite back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10, two of the par 71 course’s five par 3s.
He countered those bogeys with four birdies over his first seven holes, coming at Nos. 1, 3, 6 and 7. Back-nine birdies followed at Nos. 13, 14 and 17.
All told, Hurley birdied three of the course’s four par 5s and four of its nine par 4s.
Beyond Norman, Hurley was one of several Westwood Invitational competitors to take their shot on Tuesday. Among them, he was also the only qualifier.
Parker Payne and Nick Bulla, who finished tied for fourth and sixth, respectively, in the championship flight at Westwood, and Connor Wilson, who won masters flight, were all victims of the scorecard playoff.
Nine players shot 1-under 70, but only three were given spots at Cedar Ridge.
The first criteria of the scorecard playoff was back-nine scoring, and Wilson, Payne and Bulla carded a 35, 35 and 36, respectively, on that side.
The three who advanced through the playoff — Dominic Stevens, Austin Hannah and James Peachey — shot 33, 34 and 34.
Other Westwood Invitational competitors in the field included Max Showalter (71), Blake Garland (71) and Jesse Pennington (76).
Other Norman competitors included Jarris Shahan (73), Jake Hopper (76) and Ryan Rainer (78).
The low round of the day on Tuesday, a 63, belonged to Jared Strathe, a member of Oral Roberts' golf team, originally from Owasso.
Michael Hearne, originally from Bridgend, Wales, who finished his college golf career at Southern Nazarene in 2015 and now lives in Yukon, shot 64.
Thursday, at Hefner North, Norman will be represented by Collin Bond and Cash Clark.
Luke Phillips, who finished runner-up to Vahlberg at Westwood Monday and who won the Westwood tourney in 2018, will also be in Thursday’s field at Hefner North.