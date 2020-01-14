Another OU Football Podcast

"Another OU Football Podcast" is available on all major podcast platforms, including: Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher and Anchor.FM.

Joe Buettner and Tyler Palmateer put a wrap on the college football season, OU's latest grad transfer and a quick look ahead to the 2020 season.

You can subscribe to the podcast on the following platforms:

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

