Another OU Football Podcast: OU voluntary workouts to start July 1, virtual recruiting

On today’s episode of "Another OU Football Podcast," Oklahoma announced its players will return for voluntary workouts on July 1.
Transcript sports editor Tyler Palmateer and sports writer Joe Buettner discuss the differing timelines between OU and the rest of the country (0:00-27:03).
The guys then get off topic and talk how bad Twitter has been lately and somehow start getting into the OKC-Tulsa debate (27:04-38:36).
Joe and Tyler discuss OU’s virtual recruiting efforts, which Tyler wrote about it recently in The Transcript (38:37-48:20).
Finally, The Athletic did a “Heisman Draft,” which has Spencer Rattler looking like a clear top-tier candidate for the 2020 award (48:21-Close).
