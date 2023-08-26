Perhaps we all thought it would come to this, but Tuesday it became official when Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles named his starting quarterback and it wasn’t Kyle Trask, despite the 64th pick in the 2021 draft completing 20 of 28 passes in a preseason skirmish eight days ago against the Jets.
It then remained official Saturday night when the man himself completed 6 of 6 tosses over two series for 43 yards and a touchdown, emerging unscathed in the Bucs final dress rehearsal against the Ravens.
That means your friend and mine, Baker Mayfield, has at least one more chance to get a big NFL career off the ground.
It’s not easy following a legend.
Just as ex-Sooner basketball and baseball star Ryan Minor became the first guy to give Cal Ripken a night off after 2,632 straight games on a September Baltimore night almost 25 years ago, Mayfield will become the first quarterback to finally, after 23 seasons, the tuck rule and a slew of Super Bowls, take over where Tom Brady left off.
Here’s hoping he can chase away his demons, for rare is the quarterback of Mayfield’s bizarre vagaries.
We know who the Hall of Famers are: Brady and Drew Brees and, for my money, Phillip Rivers, too, all recently departed.
We know who they are among the actives: Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Joe Burrow if he keeps it up. Maybe Josh Allen.
We know the all-the-talent-in-the-world-guys who couldn’t stay out of their own way long enough to sustain greatness: Michael Vick, Cam Newton, good chance Deshaun Watson and regrettably, maybe, Kyler Murray.
We know the very good but not sensational ones, too, like Tony Romo, Dak Prescott and Danny White, just to name three Cowboys.
Mayfield, though, is on none of those lists. Nor is he a failed NFL quarterback, not yet. Nor is he bound for journeyman backup duties, though he could be.
Instead, he’s the rare, rare, rare quarterback capable of looking like a Hall of Famer for a game, two, three or four, and then an also-ran who doesn’t belong in the league for the next game, two, three or four.
All those qualities displayed here that left us convinced he couldn’t miss there?
He’s still got them and we saw it as recently as last Dec. 8, when he led the Rams past the Raiders, directing two fourth-quarter TD drives only 48 hours after arriving in Los Angeles, one in the last two minutes, when he needed 1:35 to go 98 yards, pulling out a 17-16 victory. Then, two weeks later, when he completed 24 of 28 in a 51-14 rout of Denver.
But Mayfield’s also the guy who went 2-5 as a Carolina starter before arriving in LA, throwing six touchdown passes, total, against six interceptions, which doesn’t get it done in the NFL or anywhere else.
When rolling, he’s unstoppable.
When struggling, he’s impossible.
There’s a terrific NFL quarterback inside Mayfield and a lousy one, too.
And here he goes again.
For those of us still hoping he succeeds, perhaps he might reflect on both himself and the man he’s replacing.
Though easy to forget, Brady was not the first pick in the draft, nor the 21st pick, the 51st pick, the 101st pick or the 151st pick.
Brady was the 199th pick, a fifth-rounder out of Michigan in 2000, having just finished a Wolverine tour in which he spent the 1996 season No. 3 on the depth chart, the ’97 season No. 2 behind Brian Griese and the ’98 and ’99 campaigns running the show, yet not remotely standing out, throwing 30 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.
No great shakes.
No high pick.
But Brady had something inside of him, some mental strength that took him from there to maybe the best to ever take a snap.
Mayfield’s got all the flair, excitement, charm and charisma to be great and look great being great.
But something’s been missing.
Something upstairs.
Or in his gut.
Some confidence he can’t keep.
He’s bound to give us moments.
He’s always given us moments.
Perhaps now, he can finally find only the good stuff and leave the bad behind.
Maybe, again, Baker Mayfield can be Baker Mayfield.
Who wouldn’t love that?
