Baseball: AABC bringing Mickey Mantle World Series to Norman

Shannon Enfield, the one-time baseball coach at both Norman North and Southmoore, who has lived another life as a representative of the American Amateur Baseball Congress, is bringing a national championship to Norman next summer.
Tuesday, it became clear he would be doing it with the help of VisitNorman, the organization that champions Norman and events that call Norman home to bring tourism to the city.
“The AABC is excited to announce that the 2022 16U Mickey Mantle Division World Series is coming to Oklahoma,” Enfield said. “We appreciate the enthusiastic commitment from the city of Norman, the University of Oklahoma and the Norman Public Schools. Thirty teams will either qualify or receive invitations from across the country for this prestigious event.”
Enfield has held several posts with the AABC, as Oklahoma state director from 2008 to 2013, the South Plains regional director from 2014 to 2019 and the South Area director from 2019 into this year. Recently, he has become the acting director of baseball operations for the entire organization, a position he believes will soon be codified by the AABC’s board.
In that role, Enfield is moving the 16-and-under national championship event from Waterbury, Connecticut, to Norman, making use of the diamonds at the University of Oklahoma’s L. Dale Mitchell Park, Norman High’s Tiger Stadium and Norman North’s Tull Lake Park.
An e-mail Enfield received from VisitNorman sales manager Trent Brown reflects the organization’s enthusiasm to create an annual national event that will run “the week of July 20,” according to Enfield.
“VisitNorman would love to help host your event in July,” it read. “Let’s work together to hash out all the details and make sure we can run a successful event, so we can continue a great relationship for many years to come.”
The most well known of the AABC’s events is its 18-and-under Connie Mack World Series, which has taken place each summer in Farmington, New Mexico, since 1965, where this year the Enid Majors became the first Oklahoma team to win the championship.
Over nine days, reports Enfield, more than 40,000 fans attended, including a trio of sold out sessions at 6,280-capacity Ricketts Park.
Though the talent coming through town is unlikely to include very many rising high school seniors, given age restrictions, the event is sure to draw college coaches from around the nation as well as an army of major league scouts, given the prevalence of high school players that continue to be taken in the annual MLB draft.
Also, other tourneys within a short radius of Norman are likely to spring up around the Mickey Mantle World Series, given the concentration of coaches and scouts that will descend upon Norman for the AABC’s event.
“It’s essentially a force multiplier,” Brown told The Transcript on Tuesday.
While 12 teams reach the Connie Mack event in Farmington, 30 will make it to Norman.
The field will be determined through qualifying tournaments at various AABC “hubs,” automatic invitations to amateur baseball programs whose history has earned them spots, and additional invitations — 17 of 30 spots — awarded based upon, said Enfield, “qualification, national ranking, scouting referrals.”
“We anticipate up to 50 requests for remaining spots from around the country,” Enfield said.
Hub qualifiers will take place in Irvine, California, Houston, Dallas, Enid, Joplin, Missouri, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nashville, Denver, and one in Northern California.
Automatic invites belong to DBAT, out of Dallas, Albuquerque Baseball Academy, the Midland Redskins, out of Cincinnati, Ohio, and the SoCal Renegades, out of Huntington Beach, California.
Enfield said it had become difficult to a bring geographically national field to Waterbury, located about 30 miles north of the Long Island Sound, separating Connecticut and New York.
“Norman is the fit and we wanted to put it in Oklahoma because of the Mantle connection,” Enfield said.
Mickey Mantle’s original nickname when he joined the New York Yankees as a 19-year-old in 1951 was “The Commerce Comet,” owing to his being raised in the small Oklahoma community of Commerce.
The AABC also runs national championships in Baton Rouge: the 14U Sandy Koufax World Series; Springfield and Branson, Missouri: the 15U Ken Griffey Jr. World Series; and Melissa, Texas, north of McKinney, outside Dallas: the 17U Don Mattingly World Series.
“For the last couple, three years,” said Enfield, “We had talked about bringing it to Oklahoma.”
Next summer, they will.
Perhaps for a very long time.