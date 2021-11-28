You are the owner of this article.
Bedlam by the numbers

Bedlam Football 2021

OU's Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball during Bedlam, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Boone Pickens Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

-20

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams rushing yardage Saturday but for his 56-yard run in the final minute. Those negative 20 yards came on 18 carries.

2,548

The number of days it had been, prior to Saturday, since Oklahoma State last won the Bedlam football game. It happened on Dec. 6, 2014, with a score very similar to Saturday’s: 38-35.

1-0

The number of times OSU has won a Big 12 Conference football championship and the number of times it has reached the Big 12 title game prior to this season. The Cowboys won the 2011 crown in a season there was no championship game. OSU meets Baylor in six days at the championship game.

1,107

Kennedy Brooks rushing yardage for the season following his 22-carry, 139-yard Bedlam performance, making him only the fourth running back in program history to post three 1,000-yard seasons.

8

OU’s number of tackles for loss Saturday, led by two from Nik Bonitto and two from Perrion Winfrey. The Sooners’ leading tackler was Brian Asamoah, who finished with 11 stops, 10 of them solos and one for loss.

0-6

The number of points the Sooner offense scored in the second half Saturday and the number of times all season it has scored seven or fewer in a half, the other halves coming against Tulane (second), Nebraska (first), West Virginia (first), Kansas (first) and Baylor (first).

Clay Horning

405 366-3526

Follow me @clayhorning

cfhorning@normantranscript.com

Tags

