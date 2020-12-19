Because Iowa State scored late and finished with three touchdowns rather than two, there may be some temptation to not quite rank Oklahoma’s defensive performance in Saturday’s 27-21 Big 12 title game victory as highly as some other victories this season.
Already on their resumé, the Sooners had held TCU, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor to two touchdowns or less.
Still, it wold probably be a mistake.
Iowa State netted 272 yards of offense, total, it didn’t score at all until 1:34 remained in the first half, and the Sooners snared a trio of interceptions, one from Tre Norwood, one from Patrick Fields and one from Tre Brown, the last effectively ending the game at the OU 7-yard line with 1:05 remaining.
“All game I felt like I needed to make a big play,” Brown said. “There were big plays out there that needed to be made and the game wasn’t over.”
It’s interesting he looked at it that way. He’d already turned in two long kickoff returns that led to 10 Sooner points.
Afterward, Sooner defensive coordinator Alex Grinch repeated his old adage that turnovers win games and that he’d made it clear to his unit yet again before it took the field on Saturday.
“We have a takeaway board and … very, very blunt to the guys, [I told them] ‘if that board doesn’t change after this weekend, OK, don’t expect to call yourself Big 12 champions,’” he said.
He’s probably right.
Not only was Brown’s pick in the shadow of the end zone, so was Norwood’s, at the OU 11-yard-line in the second quarter.
Perhaps what the Sooner defense did that was most necessary to victory was hold off the Cyclones as OU was doing next to nothing offensively.
They weren’t all three-and-outs, but OU punted the first five times it had the ball after halftime, before adding a field goal from Gabe Brkic that forged the final score with 2:01 remaining.
Iowa State scored 14 points over that stretch, but it could have scored many more and in previous seasons, other teams did, back when any type of offensive drought meant losing the game.
Grinch was in his unit’s ear while the field began to tilt the Cyclones’ way.
“Don’t be fans,” he said he told his team. “We’ve got our own jerseys on, so [don’t allow] yourself to get lost in the ebbs and flows of the game, but think about focusing on your task, because your task is coming.”
Grinch’s approach, all of it, has paid off big this season.
In his second year since replacing the fired Mike Stoops and interim coordinator Ruffin McNeill, the Sooners entered Saturday 29th in the nation in scoring defense (22), 16th in total offense allowed (322.3), sixth in sacks per game (3.7) and fifth in third-down defensive efficiency (27 percent).
If only games played since Nov. 1 were considered — three games for OU — the Sooner defense entered Saturday ranked first in sacks per game (5.3), passing yards per attempt allowed (4.4) and pass efficiency defense (82.3), while ranking second in a slew of other categories.
“Our defense played amazing today,” Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “They saved our butts a couple of times when we couldn’t get the ball moving like we wanted to.”
It may be a new thing for OU, but it’s supposed to be a complimentary game. And because it is again for the Sooners, they’re Big 12 champs yet again.
