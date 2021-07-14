Sooner fans shouldn’t be too hopeful about later kickoff times this season.
In May, Sooners Athletic Director Joe Castiglione voiced frustrations shared by Sooner fans regarding the 11 a.m. kickoff time for their Sept. 18 matchup with Nebraska, calling it “bitterly” disappointing in a statement posted to the university’s Twitter account.
At AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby didn’t mince words in his response.
“We all signed the TV deal,” he said.
He didn’t stop there, making it clear that he took some exception to Castligione’s comments.
“11 a.m. is an inconvenience for some fans. Some fans prefer night games... It depends on who you ask. I think Joe’s position on it was that [the Nebraska game] was a marquee game, and he would’ve liked to have seen it played in primetime," he said. "He’s certainly entitled to that position, and he and I talked about it extensively in the time before he made his comments.”
In the statement, Castligione mentioned that the decision for the 11 a.m. kickoff was not ultimately the Big 12’s decision.
“We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case,” Castligione said. “The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests.”
Riley also addressed the increase in early kickoff games in recent years during his breakout session Wednesday and expressed mixed feelings.
“We’ve dealt with that some. I understand it. There’s things that can be good about it. There’s some things that you don’t like about it,” Riley said. “That’s the nature of it. Some years it happens to work out very good. Some years it doesn’t. I know Joe said his peace on it and I certainly understand that. Right now for us, it’s about telling us when and where. It is what it is. We’ll adjust with it, just like we’ve had to and we’ll find a way to make it work.”
The Sooners have played at least five early-kickoff games in each season since 2017. Nebraska and the season opener against Tulane, the two games on the Sooners schedule this season that currently have a time set, both kickoff at 11 a.m.
The Big 12 has TV contracts with both ESPN and Fox Sports that run through 2025.
Here’s a few other highlights from Riley’s breakout session:
• With the dismissals of running backs Mikey Henderson and Seth McGowen this offseason, Riley said the team will likely lean on Kennedy Brooks and SEC transfer Eric Gray to carry the ball.
Brooks opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, but is back in the fold this season. Gray carried the ball for 1,311 yards on 258 attempts over two seasons for Tennessee and was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year earlier this month.
• Riley didn’t get into specifics, but he did discuss the state of coronavirus vaccinations within his program.
“I don’t want to give a number, but I will say this — a significant amount of our team is vaccinated,” Riley said. “We are headed, in my opinion, a great direction. First and foremost, we absolutely respect that it’s everyone’s choice. But the reality of the matter is that we’re football coaches and we’re football players. If you don’t get vaccinated, you are going to be held to a standard that those that are, it’s going to be a different standard.
“You are going to have the opportunity to lose games and not be available. So to say it’s not a factor and it doesn’t go through our minds as coaches and the people that ultimately decide who plays? To say it's not going through our players’ minds is a big deal.”
Riley did mention that golfer Jon Rahm’s withdrawal from the Memorial Tournament earlier this summer did prompt some players to get vaccinated.
• Riley was asked twice about Spencer Rattler’s absence from media day, and said it was due to the longstanding team policy of only bringing upperclassmen.
“I don’t change that for anybody,” Riley said. “That’s just the way we do it.”