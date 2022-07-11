It’s hard to know what to expect from Oklahoma State in 2022.
By all accounts, the Cowboys had a program-defining season in 2021. The team finished with their second 12-win season, fell just short of their second Big 12 championship with a five-point loss to Baylor but rebounded with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame.
NCAA.com has coach Mike Gundy’s squad as the eighth best team in the country entering this season. However, the Big 12 runner-up finished third in the annual conference preseason poll behind Baylor and Oklahoma, respectively.
The Cowboys have several key returning players from last season, including quarterback Spencer Sanders. But the team lost notable starters from last season, particularly on the defensive side.
But 2022 could be another big year for the Cowboys both on and off the field.
Heading into Big 12 Media Days this week in Arlington, Texas, here’s a look at where the Cowboys stand and the questions they’ll face:
Who’s coming to Arlington?
Gundy will be joined by four player representatives — Sanders, receiver Brennan Presley and defensive ends Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy.
Gundy will take the stage for his press conference at 12:35 p.m.
Players on All-Big 12 Preseason Team
3 — Sanders, defensive lineman Collin Oliver and defensive back Jason Taylor II.
Questions
1. Can the Cowboys break through the top of the conference?: Last season was the Cowboys’ first Big 12 title game appearance.
Now, they look to make it back.
Sanders’ return is key for the Cowboys’ offense but they’ve still got holes to fill, including Jaylen Warren, receiver Tay Martin and linemen Josh Sills and Danny Godlevske.
Defensively, new coordinator Derek Mason will need to replace Malcolm Rodriguez, the All-Big 12 first team linebacker who was drafted by the Detroit Lions. With four defensive backs departing from last year’s team, the Cowboys will have a new back line.
The Cowboys will still have talent, but they face plenty of questions, too.
2. Do they have a future in the Big 12?: Of course, Oklahoma and Texas are departing the conference for the SEC by 2025.
What about the Cowboys?
Since the news broke regarding OU and Texas, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding Oklahoma State’s future. The university’s athletics programs have had plenty of success in the last decade. The football team has finished with a winning record in every season since 2005.
The speculation regarding the Cowboys potentially joining the Big Ten has only grown since USC and UCLA announced last week they’re departing the Pac 12 for the conference in 2024. Oklahoma State hasn’t given any indication that they’re considering leaving the Big 12.
But the college football landscape is quickly changing. The Big 12 is at the center of that change. Could the Cowboys eventually look elsewhere?