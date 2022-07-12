This year’s Big 12 Media Days event is more than just an opportunity for teams to talk about themselves.
In addition to all 10 conference teams taking the stage across two days in Arlington, Texas, attendees will hear from Brent Yormark, the new incoming Big 12 Commissioner. It’s his first public address since the conference announced earlier this month that he will take over for long-tenured commissioner Bob Bowlsby on Aug. 1.
Baylor president Linda Livingstone is also set to speak Wednesday, as well as Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator of officials.
There’s plenty to talk about, on and off the field, when it comes to this season and the future of the Big 12 conference. Here’s a look at four storylines as the annual media event kicks off at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday:
1. Conference realignment
No conference will undergo as many changes in the foreseeable future as the Big 12.
This is what we know for sure: the Big 12 will add four teams — BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston — by 2023. Oklahoma and Texas will bolt for the SEC no later than 2025.
There could be even further changes for the conference. Recent reports indicate the Big 12 is interested in adding as many as six teams from the Pac 12 in the wake of USC and UCLA announcing their departure to the Big Ten in 2024.
The Big 12 could have anywhere from 12-18 teams within the next few years, creating their version of a super conference. Other conferences are set to change, too — the Big Ten and the SEC will both soon have 16 teams — but the Big 12 has a lot of decisions to make.
Big 12 Media Days will largely be the first opportunity to hear how the non-OU and Texas teams feel about realignment. And the head coaches will certainly be asked about it.
2. Yormark’s press conference
The soon-to-be commissioner faces a lot of questions entering his first year on the job.
Of course, the decision to potentially add teams from the Pac 12, or elsewhere, is a big one. But assuming OU and Texas don’t leave before 2025, Yormark Is also faced with how to handle the incoming teams. Should the conference go back to something resembling north and south divisions, like it had prior to 2012?
The Big 12’s media rights agreement is also set to expire in 2025, and it’s never too early to be thinking about the next step.
This is also Yormark’s first venture into college athletics, who most recently served as the CEO of Roc Nation. He also has experience as an executive with the Brooklyn Nets and NASCAR.
Yormark takes the stage at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Livingstone speaking afterwards.
3. Any “surprise” teams?
Baylor was last year’s surprise team, winning the conference championship after the Bears were projected to finish near the bottom of the standings. But this year’s preseason pick to win the Big 12 won’t catch anyone by surprise.
Are there any teams who could surprise this year?
Iowa State is a potential candidate. The Cyclones finished as the conference runner-up in 2020 and were projected to make it back in 2021 before their season was derailed with a 7-6 finish. They finished sixth in the annual conference preseason poll released last week.
Texas Tech and Kansas are projected to finish ninth and 10th, respectively, but both teams have momentum. The Jayhawks finished 2-10 last season but showed progress, beating Texas and losing to TCU and West Virginia by a combined nine points. They were on the verge of a massive upset over Oklahoma before the game slipped away late in the fourth quarter.
The Red Raiders are coming off their first winning season (7-6) in six seasons. They narrowly lost to Baylor, 27-24, the final week of the regular season. They return both Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith at quarterback.
4. Can any Big 12 teams make the College Football Playoff?
Last season was the second straight season, and the fourth time in eight years, that a Big 12 team did not make the four-team playoff. Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team to make the playoff.
Baylor might be the conference’s best chance to make it, but Oklahoma and Oklahoma State could also be in the mix.
It all starts Wednesday.