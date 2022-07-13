ARLINGTON, Tex. — Does the Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a future?
Mike Gundy isn’t so sure.
The long-tenured Cowboys coach took the stage at AT&T Stadium for Big 12 Media Days Wednesday and was asked about the viability of the rivalry once the Sooners move to the Southeastern Conference. Gundy responded sarcastically, but his answer got the point across.
“The future in Bedlam is [there’s] a year or two left,” Gundy said. “That's the future of Bedlam, based on somebody else's decision.”
It doesn’t sound like there’s a lot of wiggle room.
The future of the rivalry between the in-state programs has been in question ever since Oklahoma, along with Texas, voted last July to depart the Big 12 for the SEC no later than 2025. The two rivals have played each other a total 116 times and every year since 1910.
The Sooners own the series record 90-19-7, though the Cowboys won last year’s meeting 37-33 to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.
In a media scrum following his press conference, Gundy expanded his answer a little. He acknowledged how much the rivalry means to fans but doesn’t see a logistical path forward.
“It’s not really feasible,” Gundy said. “We’re scheduled out through '32, ‘33, something like that. Most conferences, once this all settles down, you’re going to have a minimum of nine conference games. Most schools, such as [Oklahoma State and Oklahoma], are scheduled out through then. So you’re talking about contract buyouts and convincing coaches to play another game, which would be like playing another conference game.
“So then you’re talking about the durability of your players. What are the ramifications financially if you don’t play well? If you lose that game, could it cost you a [College Football] Playoff spot? Could it cost the conference a playoff spot? So there’s a lot going on. I think most fans would love to do it, I just don’t know that it’s really feasible, in my opinion.”
There is a history of non-conference rivalries continuing to play every year, including Clemson-South Carolina, Florida-Florida State, and Notre Dame-USC. It’s not out of the question that Bedlam could continue, though it could be awhile before it resumes if so.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders seems to have accepted that the rivalry is unlikely to continue once the Sooners leave.
“I’m not going to sit here and beg for it [to continue],” Sanders said Wednesday. “It was a fun game while it lasted. If they want to go to the SEC, go ahead and go to the SEC.”
The timeline for Oklahoma and Texas’ exit from the Big 12 remains unclear. Both teams could negotiate for an earlier exit with the conference — new commissioner Brett Yormark expressed a willingness to engage in those conversations Wednesday — though it would likely require substantial buy-out fees.
Regardless, the schools remain in the conference for at least the 2022-2023 academic year. Both schools have continued to be involved in Big 12 discussions, even participating in the recent process to select Yormark as Bob Bowlsby’s successor.
Gundy joked that the situation is a little awkward.
“We go to conference meetings, and OU and Texas are in there,” Gundy said. “They’re still in the conference. But I’m guessing when they leave, they’re scratching down things that could help them when they get to the SEC. So it is an unusual situation.
“If I was the [new commissioner], I wouldn’t let OU and Texas in any meetings. They might be taking notes and going over and telling the [SEC].”
OU coach Brent Venables and the Sooners’ four player representatives, which are scheduled to attend Thursday, will likely be asked about the future of the rivalry, too.
But as of now, the future is unclear as ever.