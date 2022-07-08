Is Texas “back”?
It’s possibly the longest-running joke in the Big 12 and maybe the college football world.
The Longhorns again fell short of expectations last season, finishing sixth in the conference standings and missing the postseason with a 5-7 record. The Longhorns were third in last year’s preseason rankings.
This year’s preseason rankings suggest 2022 won’t be the season the Longhorns make their long-anticipated climb back atop the conference standings. They finished fourth in the preseason rankings and faced a lot of questions about their ability to consistently compete with the Big 12’s top teams.
But it’s still Texas. They still have a lot of top talent, and their 2023 class received a huge boost with the commitment of quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the top-ranked prospect in the class.
As the Longhorns prepare for Big 12 Media Days, here’s a look at where they stand and the questions they’ll face:
Who’s coming to Arlington?
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will be joined by four player representatives, including running backs Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo.
Sarkisian is scheduled to appear for the coach press conference at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
Players on the All-Big 12 preseason team
3 — Robinson, Overshown and receiver Xavier Worthy.
Questions
1. Can the Longhorns exceed expectations?: Sarkisian knows there’s pressure to succeed this season.
Last season was the third time the Longhorns finished with a below .500 win-loss record since 2013. The Longhorns started the season well, winning four of their first five games, before a stunning loss to Oklahoma led to six straight losses that knocked them out of bowl-game contention.
Can Sarkisian turn things around in Year 2?
Robinson and Worthy returning to the fold are key wins for the Longhorns, but they’re still losing nearly 40 percent of their offensive production from last season. They may be able to overcome that with new talent — their 2022 recruiting class ranked fifth nationally, per 247Sports. Their transfer class ranked eighth.
However, the Longhorns face an uphill battle in the quest to challenge for Big 12 supremacy.
2. Who’s starting at quarterback?: That’s a key question for the Longhorns.
Casey Thompson, who started most of last season, transferred to Nebraska. Manning won’t arrive in Austin until 2023.
That leaves three potential names: Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card and Maalik Murphy.
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ewers, but he’s only played two collegiate snaps. Card appeared in seven games last season, completing 51-of-83 passes for 590 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. While Murphy, a freshman, could sneak in and win the quarterback battle, all signs point to Ewers or Card taking the job.
Either way, whoever starts at quarterback will be key for the Longhorns.