ARLINGTON, Tex. — From Bill Schneider to Bob Stoops to Mack Brown, the Big 12 has historically had its fair share of legendary coaches.
Now, with eight coaches in their first four seasons with their respective programs, a new wave of talented coaches is emerging.
The Sooners are experiencing a rare moment of change following the departure of former head coach Lincoln Riley, but it’s an environment that’s becoming far more common in today’s ever-changing college football landscape.
The Big 12 alone will be welcoming three new coaches for the 2022 season. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is among the three newcomers, but the former longtime defensive coordinator has plenty of experience coaching Big 12 football.
“It’s a cool thing,” Venables said. “It’s an honor to be alongside them in their inaugural road to being a head coach but the cool thing for me is I’m a new head coach, but I’m not new to Oklahoma.
“There’s a lot of comfort and relationships that have been established and a very clear vision of what we have to do to be successful.”
Meanwhile, Dave Aranda is coming off a conference championship in just his second season at Baylor. Texas and Kansas are each expecting their programs to take a step forward this season with their head coaches entering Year 2.
TCU’s Sonny Dykes and Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire will be the new faces in the conference alongside Venables.
Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy (entering his 18th season) and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell (entering seventh season) are the only coaches that have been with their current school for more than four seasons.
“I think it certainly adds to what this conference has got the ability to be, especially this fall,” Campbell said about the new coaches. “I think [it's] a very consistent, very talented conference from top to bottom.”
With so much change happening within the conference, it can be difficult to predict how the season will play out.
Adding to the uncertainty of the season, nine of the 10 Big 12 teams will be breaking in a new quarterback this season. Oklahoma, Kansas State, Texas and West Virginia are each bringing in highly-touted passers from the transfer portal.
“There’s not an easy out on Saturday in this conference,” Campbell said. “I think you’ve seen great coaches, great teams really consistently play (well) week in and week out.”
So while the Sooners enter the 2022 season with many unknowns, they won’t be the only team facing uncertainty.
Oklahoma begins conference play on Sept. 24 against Kansas State.