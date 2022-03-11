KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a hard-fought loss Friday night, there was a theme to Porter Moser’s postgame press conference.
Resiliency.
Without it, the Sooners wouldn’t have been in the game in the second half.
11 first-half turnovers and poor shooting put the Sooners in an early hole, as Texas Tech took an 11-point halftime lead behind 65 percent shooting in the first half.
The Sooners (18-15) turned it around in a big way after halftime. They held the Red Raiders to 27 percent shooting in the second half, including a stretch where they didn’t score a point for nearly seven minutes.
Marvin Johnson’s layup with three minutes to go gave the Sooners a two-point lead, but the Red Raiders responded with a layup to tie it. Both teams went scoreless for the next two minutes before a pair of Texas Tech free throws broke the stalemate.
The Sooners had the final possession of the game with a chance to tie or win the game. Jalen Hill missed a layup before it was rebounded by Jacob Groves, who was fouled and sent to the line for a one-and-one.
He made the first and missed the second, but the ball was tapped back out to Umoja Gibson. The senior guard drove into the lane for the game-winning basket but slipped, losing the ball as time expired.
The Sooners’ second-half run fell short, losing 56-55 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
“I can’t say enough about this group, staying together through adversity,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “... I can’t say enough about how they stuck together, fought to get better, fought to practice, fought to stay positive, blocked out outside noise and controlled what they could control.”
One noticeable absence on the Sooners’ final possession was Jordan Goldwire. The senior point guard was the motor for the team’s second-half comeback, scoring nine of his 14 points while adding a rebound, an assist and a steal.
But he was absent in the game’s final seconds due to cramping, which had been an issue in the team’s win against Baylor Thursday/
“He played his tail off,” Moser said. “He played so hard. He's asked to do so much as the primary ball handler. He's asked to do so much defensively. He literally gave everything he had. For him to cramp up and not be able to get in there, it killed him.
“Think about it. He [had] extreme exhaustion two nights ago, but we're asking him to do a lot on both ends. I can't say enough about his heart and how hard he played.”
Gibson led the team with 16 points, including 10 in the second half, and Jalen Hill added 13.
While Moser was proud of the Sooners’ resiliency, the remainder of the season is in the hands of the NCAA Selection Committee.
Despite the team’s win against Baylor Thursday, most predictions still had the Sooners failing just short of an NCAA Tournament berth unless they beat the Red Raiders. Though the Sooners recorded five wins against Top-15 ranked teams this season, key losses have hurt their chances.
It’s an outside chance that the Sooners make the tournament, and more likely that they’ll be invited to play in the National Invitation Tournament. But Moser is confident his team is a tournament team.
“This league is like none other,” Moser said. “There is no bottom. It's every night and you're playing against top, top level teams. And we have competed every night. We've won those games. I've been in the NCAA Tournament. I've advanced in the NCAA Tournament. I know what an NCAA Tournament team looks like.
“This group has the DNA of an NCAA Tournament team. They're resilient. They've stayed together and we've won these games late. We fell short today against an elite team by 1.”
Texas Tech and Kansas will play for the Big 12 Tournament Championship today at 5 p.m.
Selection Sunday will begin at 5 p.m. and broadcast on CBS.