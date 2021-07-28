FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby testifies during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on intercollegiate athlete compensation. The Big 12 Conference is distributing about $345 million of revenue to its 10 schools, the second year in a row the number has been lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the end of two days of league board meetings held virtually, that the overall revenue was about $50 million short of what had been expected before COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)