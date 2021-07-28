The Big 12 Conference sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN Wednesday regarding “certain actions” taken by the media network to harm the conference.
The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. The letter was obtained by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, who posted it to Twitter.
The letter, written by Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, demands ESPN immediately cease and desist all actions that may harm the Big 12 and its members. It also demands that ESPN not communicate with existing Big 12 members or any other conference regarding Big 12 members.
Bowlsby also alleged that he has direct knowledge of actions taken by ESPN that would harm the Big 12 and “result in financial benefits for ESPN.” He also implied that ESPN played a role in OU and Texas’ recent announcements that they intend to leave the conference for the SEC.
“Setting aside ESPN’s potential involvement in the recent announcement by (Texas) and (OU) that they intend to leave the Big 12 Conference in 2025... I am aware that ESPN has also been actively engaged in discussions with at least one other conference regarding that conference inducing additional members of the Big 12 Conference to leave...” the letter read.
In response to the letter, ESPN released a short statement denying its validity.
“The claims in the letter have no merit,” ESPN said in a statement to the Austin-American Statesman.
ESPN did not respond to a request from the Transcript for further comment Wednesday evening.
After the letter went public, Bowlsby told the Associated Press that ESPN has reached out to other conferences to entice other Big 12 schools to leave in an effort to keep OU and Texas from paying massive buyout fees before joining the SEC.
“I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Bowlsby told the AP.
OU and Texas officially requested membership into the SEC on Tuesday. The schools are bound to the Big 12 through the conference’s grant-of-rights agreement that expire in 2025.
To leave early, OU and Texas would be required to pay around $75 million each to the Big 12 as a buyout fee, the Transcript previously reported.
The SEC board of governors is reportedly meeting Thursday to discuss extending membership invitations to OU and Texas. 11 of the 14 current teams would need to vote yes before membership could be formally offered.
The only school originally expected to oppose OU and Texas joining the SEC, Texas A&M, changed course after its board of regents met Wednesday.
In a statement, the board announced its recommendation to Texas A&M president Katherine Banks to approve membership invitations to OU and Texas.
“The board concluded that this expansion would enhance the long-term value of the SEC to student athletes and all of the institutions they represent — including Texas A&M,” A&M regents said in a statement.
The board of regents for both OU and Texas have special meetings scheduled for Friday, and are expected to discuss voting to join the SEC.
The OU regents will be joined by OU president Joe Harroz and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione at Friday’s meeting. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public, according to a press release, and is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the university’s Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.