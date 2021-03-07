Every point counts.
Not only every point scored, but every point not scored, too, and don’t the Bedlam rivals, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, know it.
Sunday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, site of the final session of the Big 12 wrestling championships, both the Sooners and Cowboys had to be thinking about it.
Of all things, they tied.
Both OU and OSU finished the event with 124 points, 6 1/2 more than third-place Iowa State and 18 1/2 more than fourth-place Wyoming, all four of which lapped the rest of the 12-team field.
For the Sooners, it’s their first conference wrestling crown since 2002. For the Cowboys, though they didn’t win it outright, it runs their string of conference championships to eight, a streak that began in 2013.
It is also the first shared title since 2009, when Missouri and Nebraska both finished with 70 points, before the conference added additional schools to the league that would compete only on the mat.
The Sooner highlight was Dom Demas’ victory at 141 pounds.
An escape artist, his final opponent, Iowa State’s Ian Parker, was penalized a point for locking his hands in the two grapplers’ sixth extra frame, after which riding time — a stat Demas led — would have been allowed to determine the winner.
At the time Parker was hit with the penalty, Demas still owned the ride-time advantage by 18 seconds. The penalty point gave Demas a 4-3 victory.
Though three Sooners wrestled for individual championships, Demas was the only one crowned champion.
OU 133-pounder Tony Madrigal became the first unseeded grappler ever to win three Saturday matches to reach a Sunday final, but couldn’t get past OSU’s Daton Fix, the nation’s No. 1 wrestler at the weight. Fix didn’t dominate Madrigal, but still managed a 6-1 decision.
A Sooner also reached the final at 149 pounds, but Mitch Moore could not escape OSU’s Boo Lewallen in the third period, allowing Lewallen to ride out a 7-6 victory.
Had either final, at 133 or 149, been switched, OU would have claimed the conference championship all to itself.
Then again, had Sooner 157-pounder Justin Thomas failed to claim a 3-1 sudden victory in his third-place match around lunchtime Sunday over South Dakota State’s Cade DeVos, the Cowboys would have taken the championship entirely for themselves.
The Sooners had six wrestlers still going entering Sunday. Beyond Madrigal, Demas, Moore and Thomas, Troy Mantanona finished sixth at 165 pounds, Anthony Mantanona finished fifth at 174, Darrien Roberts finished sixth at 184, Jake Woodley finished fifth at 197 and heavyweight Joseph Heindselman finished fourth.
OU wasn’t expected to finish nearly as well as it did at the conference meet.
The Sooners will have another opportunity to overachieve when the NCAA wrestling championships begin March 18 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.