The Big 12 announced restrictions for both its men's and women's basketball tournaments this week.
The conference says fans in Kansas City, Missouri will not be permitted at any Big 12 tournament games following Wednesday's men's play-in games between Oklahoma State-Iowa State and TCU-Kansas State.
"After careful consideration and consulting with medical officials, other conferences, the NCAA and local officials, the Big 12 Conference announced that after tonight’s men’s first round games, all remaining Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games will be played with only family, friends, media and essential staff permitted in the arenas," the league said in a statement.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told reporters during a Wednesday press conference that teams will have access to 125 tickets and the venues will be cleared after each game.
Pep bands and cheerleaders will also not be allowed at games, according to The Oklahoman's Abby Bitterman.
