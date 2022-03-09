OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Regents approved contracts for head coach Brent Venables — who will make $6.4 million in his first season with the Sooners — and other football staff members during a Wednesday meeting.
Venables is signed for a six-year contract that includes a $325,000 annual base salary that includes $6.075 million in additional outside income from private funds.
In February 2023, Venables will automatically receive a $100,000 increase to his annual salary, which will continue each year until 2028; he'll also receive $600,000 annually toward his retirement plan. If the Sooners are able to win the national championship, he’ll earn a $400,000 performance bonus.
Each assistant coach was signed for a $285,000 annual contract that includes additional outside income from private funds.
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has agreed to a three-year contract for a total of $1.8 million that will increase by $100,000 after each season until 2025.
Defensive coordinator Ted Roof has also signed on to stay with Oklahoma for three seasons; he'll receive $1.1 million in his first season and will make an additional $50,000 each year until the end of his contract.
Co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates will earn $440,000 in his first season with the possibility of a $155,000 increase after each season until 2025. Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavez has agreed to a two-year contract for $600,000.
Jay Valai is also locked in to a two-year deal for $610,000 in his first season, before earning an additional $90,000 in year two. Brandon Hall’s contract has him making $300,000 over two seasons with the Sooners.
Jerry Schmidt has officially signed on as the Sooners’ director of sports enhancement and head strength and conditioning coach. Schmidt will be making $650,000 during each season of his two-year contract.
All assistant coaches are also eligible for a $90,000 performance bonus if Oklahoma is able to win the national title.
Returning coaches Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, Joe Jon Finley and DeMarco Murray each received extensions to their contracts and will be receiving an increase in their additional outside income. All four were signed through 2024, with Murray receiving the biggest increase in pay from $75,000 to $115,00 in additional income.
“It’s no secret that we were looking at ways that we could continue to invest in our program, starting with investing in our people," OU Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione said. "And whether it was current staff or the new staff that we hired, expanding the support staff we knew was going to be an item we wanted to address."
The Board of Regents also approved contract extensions for first-year head basketball coaches Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk.
Moser’s contract was extended until 2028, with no changes to his salary.
Baranczyk’s contract will now run until 2027, and will include a $50,000 increase to her yearly additional income. This total will also increase by $25,000 each year until the end of her contract.