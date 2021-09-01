Boyce McIntosh entered high school without any quarterback experience.
Instead, when Community Christian School was left without a quarterback going into his sophomore year, his coach and father — Mat McIntosh — turned to Boyce to fill the role.
“He didn’t grow up playing quarterback,” Mat said. “We just found ourselves in a situation where we needed it, and he got it.”
As a freshman, Boyce was playing linebacker and leading CCS in tackles. This year, he’s leading the Royals’ offense for the final time.
Now in his senior season, Boyce doesn’t have any statistical goals. No big number of yards thrown or rushed or touchdowns scored. His goals are much simpler than that.
He just wants to do his job and do it well.
One of Boyce’s biggest jobs is leadership. Mat’s biggest expectation for Boyce is for him to be a leader on the team, whether that’s leading by example with his attitude and effort or being vocal and talking up his teammates.
After CCS’s season opening loss to Crossings Christian last week, Boyce put the blame on himself for not getting on his teammates at the start of the game. He said he got his team ready headed into the second half, but should have “been a better leader” and talked to the team earlier.
Statistically, Mat just wants to see Boyce continue to build off what he has done for the Royals the past two seasons. In his third season playing quarterback, Boyce now has greater experience to draw on as he continues to improve his skills.
“His play, we just want to see it continue to elevate from last year,” Mat McIntosh said. “He had a decent season last year, but definitely lots of things he can improve on, and we’re ready to see that come about.”
Boyce has shown he can be a workhorse for CCS. Boyce led CCS to the program’s first state playoff victory last season, accounting for all five touchdowns in the win over Davis. To start this season, he scored the Royals’ only touchdown in their season opener after fighting his way into the endzone on a 9-yard run.
“At his core, he’s a football player,” Mat McIntosh told the Transcript. “And so we know we’re going to get everything we can from him.”
This is Mat’s last year coaching Boyce. While he knows he can sometimes be hard on Boyce when they are on the field, Mat is doing his best to enjoy their last season together.
“I’m just really thankful that I get this year with him,” Mat McIntosh said.
McIntosh isn’t the only member of his coaching staff with a senior son on the team. He and his fellow coaches have all talked about the importance of savoring this last year with their sons.
“Everyday when we go out, I know that I won’t be his coach next year, no matter what happens,” Mat McIntosh said. “So (I) personally just enjoy it.”