Last Friday marked the biggest game yet for Boyce McIntosh’s senior season.
The senior quarterback completed 64% of his passes while throwing for three touchdowns and running for one more in Community Christian’s 31-0 win over the OKC Patriots.
McIntosh’s fourth touchdown came on the opening play of the second half, when he found receiver Charlie Peterson uncovered down the right sideline for a 54-yard touchdown. It was a play that showed McIntosh’s growth as a quarterback.
“I just felt like I was reading this stuff better [against the Patriots],” McIntosh said. “I felt like I should have been reading [defenses] from the beginning of the season because guys have been open every week and every play almost every time. It's like I was reading defenses better and looking for the open guy.”
McIntosh has been the main source of offense for the Royals through their first three games. He’s responsible for all eight touchdowns the team has scored this season, throwing for six and running for two.
It’s his dual-threat ability as a runner and passer that has helped the Royals win their last two games.
“Because we do like to throw the ball, teams are dropping a bunch of guys into coverage, and it gives us a runner that they’ve really not accounted for,” said Mat McIntosh, CCS coach and Boyce’s father. “If we can get Boyce into space, we feel really good about that. And him being able to be a dual threat, it just allows us to do some things that open up the offensive playbook for us a little bit.”
Boyce McIntosh and the Royals offense struggled in their Week 0 loss to Crossings Christian, failing to score until Boyce’s 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
But since that loss, Mat McIntosh has seen noticeable improvement from his son.
“We feel like Boyce really began to see things better than he did [in the first game],” Mat McIntosh said. “And again, we came out of the second half of the Bridge Creek game [the following week] and he was 10-for-13 on passes in the second half. So it was just really clear at that point that you know things were really starting to click.”
For Boyce McIntosh, every game is still a learning process. He didn’t have any quarterback experience until his sophomore season, and there are things he’s still figuring out as a quarterback.
But things started clicking for him against Bridge Creek. The Royals led just 7-2 going into halftime before Boyce McIntosh threw two touchdowns in the second half to put the game away.
“I was kind of struggling against Crossings and in the first half against Bridge Creek, and then the second half of Bridge Creek I settled down and eventually started opening things up and I started seeing stuff,” Boyce McIntosh said. “Against the Patriots, I felt the same way. I feel like I was reading stuff better to see everything on the field.”
The Royals made the state playoffs last season, and the goal is to make it back this season. McIntosh is still working to get his team back there this season.
“I think I make it harder than it should be. I think I just need to do what our coaches ask of us, you know, and just run our offense and I think the rest will take care of itself,” Boyce McIntosh said.