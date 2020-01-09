Boys basketball: Midwest City's offense too much for Norman High 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rodney Dindy was thrilled to see his team outrebound Midwest City in Norman High’s opener at the Bishop McGuinness classic.
The only problem? Everything else was going in for the fourth-ranked Bombers.
“They made every shot,” he said.
Midwest City used a 15-0 run to distance itself from the Tigers and held on to win 83-61, sending NHS to the consolation bracket to face Deer Creek at 2 p.m. Friday.
NHS forward Ben Emmert finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the unbeaten — and sharp-shooting — Bombers.
The Tigers (3-6) won the rebounding battle 25-17, but defensively faced too many lapses to spur an upset while facing its second top-5 team in as many days.
NHS was successful in upsetting Edmond Santa Fe last week by muddying up the game, surrendering 41 points.
Midwest City wouldn’t be held down. Christian Cook scored a game-high 27 points to lead three players on his team in double figures. Makale Smith added 18 and Kevin Overton chipped in 10.
“Just thought we weren’t focused defensively,” Dindy said. “They shot a high percentage. Defensively I don’t think we were really engaged. Then it seemed like every shot they threw up went in, after we closed the gap to six.”
Trentez Scales scored 15 points for the Tigers. Jaden Bray and Jonah Paden scored six apiece.
It was NHS’ third loss in four games during a difficult stretch in the schedule. All three losses came against top-10 teams.
When Midwest City pushed its lead to 58-39 late in the third quarter, Dindy had enough and whistled for a timeout. NHS responded by committing back-to-back turnovers and the Bombers ran their lead even higher, to 64-41 early in the fourth quarter.
NHS cut the lead to 15 points moments later with a 6-2 run, spurred by back-to-back turnaround hook shots from Emmert. Midwest City retook control with an 8-2 spurt, capped by a steal and dunk by Makale Smith that made it 75-53.
“I liked the effort [in that stretch],” Dindy said. “I like the never-give-up mentality. We still have games to play in this tournament and throughout the rest of the season. I still like our team and still like our chances to do some good things this season.”
