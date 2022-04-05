After serving as Big 12 Commissioner for the past 10 years, there's an end in sight for Bob Bowlsby.
The longtime commissioner will "step away" from his role with the Big 12 later this year, the conference announced Tuesday. Bowlsby will remain as league commissioner until a replacement is hired and then transition to an "interim role" with the conference.
"After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career," Bowlsby said in a press release.
The news comes just a few months after Oklahoma and Texas, the conference's biggest universities, announced intentions to leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference. Last July, the board of regents for both universities unanimously voted to accept the SEC's membership offers to join the conference by no later than 2025, the year that the Big 12's "grant of rights" agreement between all 10 members expires.
A few weeks later, Bowlsby and the Big 12 extended membership offers to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, which were accepted. The four universities will join the conference by no later than the 2024-2025 academic year.
"The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements," Bowlsby's statement read. "I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future. As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner's role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12's future ongoing success."
The Big 12 announced the search for Bowlsby's replace will begin in the next few weeks.
Bowlsby was appointed Big 12 commissioner of the conference in 2012 shortly after the conference went through significant realignment, which included the departures of Colorado, Missouri, Texas A&M and Nebraska along with the additions of TCU and West Virginia to finalize the league at 10 teams.
"I have consistently sought to align my professional actions with the best principles of higher education and intercollegiate athletics," Bowlsby's statement read. "Now, I look forward to the next chapters of my personal and professional activities and, as I do so, I am very confident in a vibrant, highly competitive, and prosperous future for the Big 12 Conference."