OU coach Lincoln Riley informed the Sooners' coaching staff and players on Sunday that he has accepted the head coaching job at USC, per multiple reports.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was the first to break the story.
The news comes after Oklahoma State defeated the Sooners 37-33 Saturday night in Stillwater. With the loss, the Sooners finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and dropped to third in the final Big 12 standings. It also ended their conference title streak at six.
Per Sooner Scoop, OU players were informed during a meeting on Sunday morning.
In recent weeks, there were rumors that Riley was looking to leave OU for the head coach vacancy at LSU. After the Sooners' loss on Saturday, Riley denied that he was leaving for LSU but did not say he was staying in Norman.
"I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU," Riley said. "Next question."
