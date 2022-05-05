A big change is coming for University of Oklahoma sports programming.
The Sooners and ESPN announced a multi-year agreement Thursday that will bring a significant portion of all OU sports to the network’s digital platform, ESPN+. The new agreement gives ESPN the Sooners’ third-tier media rights and moves a significant portion of OU sports content away from cable programming to internet streaming.
Beginning in August, the ESPN+ app will include more than 100 annual live OU sporting events via a SoonerVision on ESPN+ landing page, including men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, softball and other varsity Olympic sports. It will also include studio programming and archival content.
SoonerVision on ESPN+ will also stream one regular season college football game a year that previously formerly only accessible through pay-per-view.
Fans can stream the sporting events by subscribing to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month.
"Given the overwhelming size and passion of the Sooners fan base, we are thrilled that ESPN+ is partnering with Oklahoma to create SoonerVision on ESPN+, the most expansive agreement ESPN+ has with an individual university athletics program," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said “in a release. “SoonerVision on ESPN+ builds upon our previous media successes by offering over 1,000 hours annually of live OU sports events and other programming to ESPN+’s growing subscriber base of more than 21.3 million. As a result, OU fans will now have an easily accessible year-round media home on all their screens.”
The Sooners’ agreement with Bally Sports, the university’s current broadcasting partner, expires June 30. The Sooners’ new agreement with ESPN+ will begin shortly after.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.