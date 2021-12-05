It looks like Oklahoma got its man.
The Sooners have reportedly finalized a deal with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to become the program's new head coach, per multiple reports. It was first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Shortly after Feldman broke the story, Sooners' AD Joe Castligione tweeted a picture that shows a metal lock, indicating the deal is final.
🔒— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) December 6, 2021
It's big news for the Sooners and comes exactly a week after Lincoln Riley's departure.
Venables served as the Sooners' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 1999 to 2003, and he was on staff for OU's national championship in 2000. He was then promoted to sole defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops from 2004 to 2011.
Prior to OU, Venables coached at Kansas State before Stoops brought him to the Sooners.
Venables has been Clemson's defensive coordinator since 2012, and helped lead the Tigers to national championships in 2016 and 2018. Under Venables, the Tigers have consistently had one of the top defenses in the country.
In 2016, Clemson's defense surrendered per-game marks of 18 points and 311 yards, with both stats ranking in the Top 10 nationally.
Per Flight Aware, OU's private plane that is transporting Castligione, Venables and OU president Joseph Harroz is scheduled to arrive in Norman at 9:33 p.m. on Sunday night.
This is a breaking news report and will be updated as it develops.