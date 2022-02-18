Oklahoma will be short handed for the rest of its season.
Sooners' guard Elijah Harkless announced via social media Friday that he will the remainder of the season due to a "recent injury."
"God gives us all challenges and this [is] a challenge that he has given me," Harkless' statement read. "To my family, friends, teammates and coaches, thank you for your support. I know that with your help, I'll come out of this small setback stronger.
"I can't wait to be back next year and shock the world."
The Sooners sent out a press release confirming the news. The press release did not mention the nature of the injury or when it occured.
"First and foremost we are all hurting for Elijah,” said OU men’s coach Porter Moser said in a statement. “He is such a competitor and his spirit is such an integral part of our team. It is hard for any athlete to have their season to come to an abrupt end. We will be praying for a speedy recovery.”
The senior guard started in 23-of-26 games for the Sooners' this season, averaging 10 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Harkless has been a reliable scorer for the Sooners at times this season, including a recent five-game stretch where he scored 12 points or more in each game.
Harkless was removed from the starting lineup for three games this season in favor of forward Jacob Groves.
The Sooners are set to play Iowa State at 1 p.m. Saturday in Aimes, Iowa.