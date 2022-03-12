OU v Washington Game 2

There's a new home run record holder in college softball, and she resides in Norman.

Jocelyn Alo hit her 96th career home run Friday in the sixth inning of the Sooners' game against Hawaii, breaking OU alum Lauren Chamberlain's record for most career home runs. The home run also scored Grace Lyons.

Alo recorded her 95th home run weeks ago, but teams had opted to intentionally walk her in recent games.

The Sooners currently lead 11-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

