When it’s a good crowd and something good happens for the home team, there’s sound that it makes.
It is applause mixed with cheering, the bigger the game the louder the sound.
Then there’s another sound.
You hear it when, beyond merely good, something fantastic has happened, too. It is the sound saved for the amazing, surprising and breathtaking.
The Norman High boys produced four of those sounds Tuesday night at Gordon Drummond Field, where they knocked off Westmoore 3-0 on the first night of the Class 6A soccer playoffs.
They were produced by one save and three goals, all in the space of 16 minutes in the first half.
• The save came first, 24:48 before the half, after the Tigers were called for pulling down a Jaguar, defending a cross in the box.
Ashton House was given the chance to put Westmoore up early, only to be stoned by NHS keeper Rafael Trinidad, who dove low and to his left like he knew it was coming.
“He always shoots it right there,” Trinidad said.
Trinidad’s stopped quite a few PKs this season, helping lift the Tigers to three shootout victories before district play arrived. That track record aside, Trinidad had a feeling things would go his way before the game began.
“When I woke up today,” he said, “I felt pumped.”
• Still scoreless 2 1/2 minutes later, Zach Lopez lined up a free kick from 30 yards directly in front of the goal and let fly, hooking the ball with his left foot, left to right, over traffic, where Westmoore keeper Kalor Killman had no chance to stop it.
The ball hit the right post hard, ricocheting left and ever so forward, never reaching the back of the net, yet crossing the line to put the Tigers on top 1-0.
“Every attempt that I have to make a free kick, I just want to put it in the back of the net,” Lopez said. “I saw that the keeper was more toward the center, thinking I was possibly going to my left, so I was like, why not have a strike at the right side.”
• NHS coach Gordon Drummond said he’d been telling his team to make the most of the second chance off corner kicks and about 12 minutes before the half, the Tigers did just that.
Following their only first-half corner kick, the ball pinballed around before being propelled a few yards above the box where Till Reisner, a defender, was waiting with his right foot, producing a swinging volley that found the net in a blink.
“Till finished it off just as clean as can be,” Drummond said. “He was desperate for a goal. He wants to be a forward.”
• Less than two minutes later, Lopez got another chance with another free kick, this time from a few yards out of the box, a few steps right of center.
In that space, again with the left foot, Lopez swung the ball around a Jaguar wall and back toward the net’s top right corner, tucking it in for a commanding Tiger lead.
The second half wasn’t as strong as the first.
After outshooting Westmoore 10-3 in the first half, the Tigers, appearing too willing to sit on their edge, were outshot 10-6 in the second.
“It was not our intention to park the bus in the second half,” Drummond said. “But [Westmoore] came out strong and we were unable to string passes together.”
Lopez came through again.
Stuck on just the one save before the half, he produced five after the half, two of them the equal or better than the one that kept the game scoreless early.
Though the Jaguars threatened to score, they never threatened to make it close.
In the middle of their biggest season in more than a decade, NHS moved to 12-4 overall and into a quarterfinal matchup with Crosstown rival Norman North, the team it beat opening night at Oklahoma’s John Crain Field in the first of those three early-season shootouts.
“I’m just so proud of these boys,” said Lopez, “that they’re willing to work so hard to get this win.”