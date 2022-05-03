Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.