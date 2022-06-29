The Big 12 will soon have a new leader.
The conference announced Wednesday that Brett Yormark has been named commissioner, succeeding long-tenured leader Bob Bowlsby. Yormack becomes the conference’s fifth commissioner and is expected to assume the role Aug. 1.
Yormack has served in a variety of roles prior to being named commissioner, including CEO of the Brooklyn Nets from 2005-2019. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer and co-CEO of Roc Nation, an entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z in 2008.
“I’m here to listen, learn, find ways to add value, add resources and try to help shine a light on the importance of college athletics,” Yormark said in a statement. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and network alongside our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors to shape the future of the Big 12 brand and emphasize our collective strengths.”
The search began for a new commissioner after Bowlsby announced he was taking a step back from the Big 12 in April. The 10-year former commissioner will transition to an interim role with the conference.
The Big 12 Board of Directors, including Oklahoma and Texas, participated in the commissioner interview process and made the final selection. The four new universities joining the conference in 2023 — BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston — also participated in the interview process.
Once officially in office, Yormack will oversee a dramatic restructuring of the conference. Oklahoma and Texas solidified their decision to leave the conference last summer and will join the Southeastern Conference no later than 2025.
However, with no official departure date set for Oklahoma and Texas, the current 10-team conference could expand to 14 teams temporarily once the four new members join in 2023.
Once the two schools depart, the conference will settle in with 12 members for the first time since conference realignment last happened a decade ago with the departures of Colorado, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Missouri.
Big 12 Football Media Days is scheduled for July 13-14 in Arlington.