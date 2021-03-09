Living in Oklahoma my entire life, you never get used to seasons. They come and go so quickly, sometimes in the matter of a week. Sometimes a day.
Having worked in a few newspapers’ sports departments, it’s pretty much the same. Like Oklahoma weather, the sports seasons overlap. They honestly never end. Except, to an extent, during the summer.
It’s the time you’ll find most sportswriters take their vacation because it’s the least hectic period to do so. Sports editors must be creative with how to fill a sports section. And around here, where there isn’t a professional baseball team, a lot of the time is spent looking to what’s next.
But what happens when the “next” isn’t so certain?
The Transcript found out last year as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down league after league, leaving then-sports editor Tyler Palmateer, senior sports columnist Clay Horning and me to answer that question daily.
We wrote personal columns, we reflected on the best teams that have come through Norman and jumped at any opportunity to cover anything sports related.
Writing about the Westwood Invitational golf tournament in Norman last July was the most normal I felt from March until late August when it became clear football was going to happen.
We still had a lot of questions to answer. How would we navigate this unprecedented time in our lives and how would our coverage change stick out the most.
When I first arrived at The Transcript in early 2019, Palmateer told me the first year is the hardest, but the second year is much easier because you will understand the rollercoaster of the sports schedule and know what to expect within the job.
That didn't age so gracefully.
My second year at The Transcript was filled with learning how to be a sports reporter then how to be a sports editor amid a global pandemic, which shifted the way sports operated and forced us to change with it.
As I embark on Year 3, I hope, first and foremost, we can heal and be safer when it comes to our health. I also hope we can get back to a better sense of normalcy.
Our coverage this past year was challenged by COVID-19 restrictions, making it difficult for us to tell the number of stories this community has come to expect. It didn’t completely stop us.
We made all efforts, whether via Zoom video conferences or phone calls, to tell the stories that mattered to you and how this awful pandemic has affected the lives of our neighbors.
We’ve had to get creative with how to keep up with our teams, and I can’t thank the coaches, administrators and sports information directors in this area enough for being so accommodating in that effort by answering late-night text messages and emails trying to get scores, photos and quotes that we could use in our print product.
It’s been different, and I know you know that. My email inbox regularly receives messages about how we’re doing, and I appreciate all of them — positive or negative.
I still remember getting that phone call from Palmateer on the way to Kansas City, Missouri, last March. The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were called off. He told me to head to Tulsa for the high school state basketball tournament.
I barely made it to Luther before it was canceled, too.
Here we are a year later, preparing to cover those same events again.
I can't imagine I'll have a more difficult year as a sports editor than this one.
Perhaps I shouldn't challenge the universe.
