The Citizens Advisory Board of Cleveland County Child Welfare System will hold its annual coaches luncheon on Friday, Aug. 7.
The nonprofit organization, also known as CAB, opted to go virtual for this year’s event, however, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The luncheon, which benefits foster children and families, will still include regular guest Lincoln Riley. OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and assistant head coach Shane Beamer will join OU’s head football coach at this year's event.
The three coaches will discuss the upcoming college football season and field questions from luncheon attendees.
Tickets are still on sale for the luncheon, scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, at www.cabok.org. Individual tickets start at $25. Other ticket packages include $150 for five tickets, $525 for 15 tickets and T-shirt recognition, and $825 for 25 tickets and T-shirt recognition.
The organization can also be reached at (405) 590-5000 or coaches@cabok.org for any questions about the event, including sponsorship opportunities.
OU’s football coaches have long been involved with CAB, which has been around for three decades and receives partial support by a grant from United Way of Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.