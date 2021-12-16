CCS Basketball: Royals play No. 5 Saints to the wire and beyond

Community Christian boys basketball coach Tim Price might have to do something about the Royals’ scheduling.
Entering Thursday, CCS had played Class 6A U.S. Grant, Class 4A No. 1 Heritage Hall twice and Bethany and Anadarko, the then-Nos. 8 and 11 teams in Class 4A.
Thursday, finally dropping back into Class 3A, it was No. 5 Oklahoma Christian School visiting, against which the Royals played a classic … and fell by a point.
OCS escaped with a 53-52 overtime victory marked by two very different things.
One, the teams combined to commit just 18 turnovers, 10 for the Royals (2-4) and eight for the Saints (7-1). It was a clean, well played game.
Two, OCS scored 15 of its points at the free-throw line and CCS scored none, but that can happen when one team attempts 22 charities and the other attempts one.
Funny enough, the trip that produced the Royals’ only free-throw attempt, they still came away with three points, Cade Bond having been hacked in the act of knocking down one of his three 3-pointers.
Price may be tired of coming up on the short end, but he loves how far his team has come since a 42-point loss to Heritage Hall on Dec. 7.
“I believe OCS is truly a top-five team in the state,” Price said. “I was definitely concerned with the matchup with the big kid and they have some guards that can handle it … but the fact that our guys fought back and stuck with it showed some guts. I was really proud of our guys.”
What the Royals never seemed to have the length of the second half was the lead and the ball.
Even in overtime, after Collin Bond’s coast-to-coast layup put CCS on top 52-50, OCS answered with a 3 from Henry Creed.
From there, Royal Noah Robinson missed from beyond the arc and Collin Bond was whistled for traveling, while the Saints finally missed some free throws — four straight.
That left the ball in the hands of Collin Bond with about six seconds to make something happen.
Well defended, the only attempt he could get off was a hurried 30 footer that came up short.
A difficult end to a terrific game.
Luke Gray, the Saints 6-7 post, appeared unstoppable early, netting 17 points by third quarter’s end, yet even with 6-4 Royal post Bai Jobe battling foul trouble, Gray scored only two more points over the game’s last 13 minutes.
Despite that foul trouble, Jobe finished with 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting to go with seven rebounds.
Braxton Hartsock led CCS with 15 points, hitting 5 of 6 from 3-point land, three of them in the first quarter to keep the Royals close.
Both Bonds finished with 11 points, with Cade facilitating much of CCS’ offense, dishing seven assists.
The Saints nearly outsmarted themselves, pulling the ball out and stalling up 36-32 in the third quarter, trying to force CCS out of its zone defense.
When the Royals finally pressured, the Saints created layups. Yet, coming back the other way, CCS responded with a 2 from Jobe and 3s from Noah Robinson and Cade Bond.
“Two good teams,” Price said. “Unfortunately, we just ended up on the wrong end of it.”
About that schedule, Cade Bond was asked if he’s tired of the Royals improving, yet not having many victories to show for it.
“It makes us better, adversity makes us better,” he said. “We’ve got to realize that we’re not the best team in 3A right now but we can work toward it and we’re not playing for a gold ball in December, we’re playing for it March.”
• CCS girls win big: Coach Chad Thrailkill’s team left OCS behind in the third quarter, outscoring the Saints 14-6 in the third quarter and continuing to pull away in the fourth, eventually claiming a 52-33 victory to move to 4-2 on the season.
Sadie Thrailkill led the Royals with 17 points. Adysen Hoselton added 10.