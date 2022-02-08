The Community Christian boys had gone a little cold. Still, Cade Bond and Bai Jobe had already combined for 23 points and they had yet to turn over.
Playing a game like that, the Royals probably shouldn’t have trailed their unranked Class 4A opponent, Harding Charter, by six points at the half.
They did, though.
Out of the locker room, coach Tim Price called for a couple adjustments, one on each end of the floor.
The tables flipped in a hurry and the Royals walked out of their gym 66-59 victors.
“We made one tiny, tiny adjustment [defensively], just from where the help was coming,” Price said. “If we got beat off the dribble in the first half, we were helping from the ball side, we were leaving the corner open and they were killing us.
“We decided to stay glued to the shooter in the corner and help from the weak side.”
It shut down Harding’s 3-point shooting.
After canning 9 of 14 from 3-point land in the first half, the Eagles went 2 of 7 afterwards, the two makes both coming after the Royals had gone on a 21-4 third-quarter blitz to take a 48-37 lead into the fourth.
The other adjustment?
Bringing Jobe off the baseline where he was having to pass out double teams, and into the high post, where he was likely to have more options.
Jobe, a 6-foot-4 sophomore and four-star football prospect, who tends to be the best athlete on the floor in his other sport, too, made the most of limited first-half touches and a couple offensive rebounds, netting 12 first-half points.
The ball found him more afterward and he finished with 29 on 11 of 19 shooting and 6 of 6 foul shooting, while also grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. Attempting a rare 3-pointer near the end of the third quarter, the ball seemed to find every side of the cylinder before dropping through.
Bond scored CCS’ first eight points of the game without missing but was a big part of the Royals cold stretch, hitting just 1 of 7, all from 3-point land, in the middle two quarters. Hitting all four of his fourth-quarter free throws, he finished with a healthy 18 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Also for the Royals, Noah Robinson added eight points and Collin Bond seven. Each knocked down a third-quarter 3-pointer as CCS (13-6) pulled away.
Harding (4-13) got 24 points and five rebounds from Ethan Charleston. Terry Nguyen added 12, Jaxson Lugrand 11 and Jack Patrick 10.
Even getting shut down from distance after the half, the Eagles finished 11 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Royals entered the No. 14 team in Class 3A after winning 4 of 5 games prior to Tuesday, one a 14-point decision over Crossings Christian, the No. 4 team in Class 4A.
Three regular-season games remain, beginning Thursday when the OKC Knights visit.
Price likes his team.
“When we’re ready to play, we’re playing really, really well,” he said. “There’s been a couple of times we haven’t been completely focused and we’ve struggled, but when this group is ready to play, we’re pretty tough.”
• Harding Charter girls 59, CCS 38: Enjoying a resurgent season under coach Chad Thrailkill, the CCS girls ran into a too-good group of Eagles, falling 59-38.
Trailing 41-29 after three quarters, the 13th-ranked Royals (13-6) might have had the lead instead had they enjoyed more luck from the free-throw line.
Foul-happy Harding had already sent them to the charity stripe 38 times, but the Royals had turned the chances into just 19 points and in the final frame, the Eagles finally quit fouling.
Preslee Hartsock led CCS with 11 points, all after the half.