The CCS girls aren’t the Royals of last season.
The 2021 Royals entered the postseason with a 6-12 record and won a single game. The 2022 Royals are 15-7 entering tonight’s district game against Meeker.
It’s been a quick turnaround for first-year coach Chad Thrailkill, who attributes a lot of the success to his three seniors.
“They’re the ones that kind of have grasped what I want to do and to have a successful season, you have to have good seniors,” Thrailkill said. “We’ve been blessed with having three really good ones that have not only played well but just have talked to these guys about how to do it.”
While the seniors have played a big role, it’s largely been a youth movement for the Royals.
Five of their eight rotation players are freshmen, and Thrailkill has tinkered with playing all of them at the same time. That includes Preslee Hartsock, who led the Royals with 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting in their 99-17 win over the OKC Knights last week.
“She’s just grown up around the game,” Thrailkill said. “Being a freshman doesn’t mean anything to her. She didn’t know any better than to come out and play well. She sees the floor really well and she’s really unselfish. Gets the ball where it needs to be and makes plays and just continues to get better every game.”
The Royals enter the postseason with some momentum, too, as they won 11 of 15 games to end the regular season.
After taking care of business in Tuesday’s 54-40 win over Destiny Christian, the team has had a little extra practice time this week. The focus has primarily been on rebounding, Thrailkill said, which has been one of the few issues this season.
“We like to get out and run and we have not done a good job of putting bodies on people and blocking out this year,” Thrailkill said.
The Royals have a good chance to start off right against a winless Meeker team (0-21) at 6:30 p.m on their home floor. But for Thrailkill, the mindset stays the same.
“I just want these kids to fight and battle and battle,” Thrailkill said. “I don’t think they’ve done that in the past. I think when they get down or it’s a close game, it hasn’t gone their way or they haven’t made it go their way. So I think this year, with the way it’s going, is just a total mind change. and that’s been the biggest difference.”
CCS boys
The CCS boys have come a long way since early December.
That was when they lost their first two games to open the season, and four of their first six. Three of those losses came by double digits, including a 32-point loss to Class 4A’s Heritage Hall.
Royals coach Tim Price admits he was a little worried after the team’s bad start.
“It was a whole lot of ugly early on,” Price said. “We got off to a horrendous start. We gave away a game in our season opener to a team that never should have beat us and then we went through a ridiculously tough five-game stretch with our schedule. … Quite honestly, after our first [two games], I told multiple people that I think there’s a legitimate chance that we may go into the Christmas Break 0-6. It just did not look good.”
That tough start didn’t last long.
The Royals have won 13 of 16 games since then, including a 22-point win over Class 5A Noble and a 14-point win over Class 4A No. 4 Crossings Christian.
“What I’ve learned and what I’ve seen from our team [is] they showed a lot of heart and a lot of character,” Price said. “They were not satisfied with the two games start that we got off to, either.”
Price made some lineup tweaks, but the team has been led by brothers Cade and Collin Bond and Bai Jobe.
Jobe, a four-star football prospect, has had a huge impact as a post player for the Royals.
“He is an extremely, extremely gifted athlete,” Price said. “I don’t know if our guards even understand how nice they have it to have a guy like that, that plays in the post that draws so much attention from the opponent’s defensive game plan. It allows our shooters to have more space and more time to get shots off from behind the 3-point line just because Bai is drawing so much attention.”
The playoffs start tonight at 8:30 p.m. for the Royals, as they host Meeker (6-17) for their district game. It’s not just the beginning of the postseason, though — it’s an opportunity for the Royals to make another deep playoff run.
The team made it to the state semifinals last season before narrowly losing to Beggs by three points. But the team isn’t focused on what they did in 2021, Price said.
“I’ve used this line in the locker rooms for multiple years: if we’re playing somebody that we know we should beat and we’re gonna beat them 49 out of 50 times, they’re still capable of doing it once. All they have to do is be better than you for 32 minutes and that’s it. and so we can’t take our opponent for granted. We’ve got to make sure that we give our complete focus and complete attention to our opponent for the next four quarters.”