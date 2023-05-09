OKLAHOMA CITY — The Class 2A boys golf state championship belonged to Community Christian, as the Royals won the tournament Tuesday by 26 strokes over a feisty Latta team at Lake Hefner’s North Course.
CCS finished with a team score of 875 and Latta came in second with a round of 901.
Coach Jerry Stephens said the key to winning the first state title in golf was focus.
“If we were not focused, we would not have won a state championship,” he said. “Latta was not going to roll over and play dead. They played the best golf they played all season long, which meant we had to do the same thing. I am so proud of our team, especially our freshman for stepping up and not being nervous.”
Collin Bond won the individual title, as he finished at 19-under par. During his second round on Monday, the Oklahoma State University commit fired a nine-under par round of 63.
Bond made an eagle on hole No. 18, which was a short par-5 and the crowd erupted and Bond threw up a huge fist bump. Bond shot a 67-63-67, for a total of 197.
“After that putt fell in the hole, I pretty much knew I was a state champion,” he said. “I was ahead by six shots coming into the final round, so it would be tough for anyone to shoot a round of 11-under par. Making an eagle putt to finish the deal felt great.”
Freshman golfer Will Whorton finished fourth as an individual and had a hot finish. In the second round, Whorton shot a 70 and he shot 68 during the third round.
These were the first two rounds Whorton has shot under par all season. He shot a round of 75 in his first 18 holes on Monday. He scored a total of 213.
“I was not putting well, but made some big putts in the second round to shoot a 70,” Whorton said. “Putts kept falling in my final round and everything was clicking in order for me to shoot a 68.”
The other three golfers who played a part in winning a state championship were freshman Jackson Kennedy, freshman Carson Montgomery and junior Gage Tucker. Kennedy finished with a total score of 240, Montgomery finished with a 236 and Tucker finished with a 229.
Last season, CCS did not qualify for the state tournament as a team. Stephens said the players made sure they got to the state tournament this season and had a goal to win the tournament.
“These kids work hard and play golf every single day,” he said. “Does not matter the weather, 365 days out of the year, they are playing and practicing. It has paid off for sure.”
All three golfers return next season and Stephens said they must practice and play like they did all season and in the offseason.
“These boys are amazing listeners and know how to buckle down,” he said. “Every year, our goal is to make it to the state tournament and we can win next season, but we must buckle down like we did this last year.”
