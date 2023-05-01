Against the same team, in a very similar situation, Community Christian’s Cade Gibson once again delivered in a big way when it mattered most.
In Monday’s first round playoff game against Crossings Christian, the Royals needed a late score just to make it into extra time. Then, just three minutes into the period of extra time, a through ball landed just out of reach of CCS’s Carter Lowry.
Crossings Christian goalkeeper Benton McKinn was there to make the play, but it bounced off his hands and off Lowry towards the Knights’ goal. A Crossings Christian defender came sliding in to clear the ball, but it bounced just over the arms of the keeper.
Gibson raced back to the ball, making a quick turn and firing at the left side of the net, which was left unguarded. The golden goal secured a thrilling, 3-2 win to advance the Royals into the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
The two teams also met in the first round of last season’s playoffs, and Gibson came away the hero in that one, too, scoring a goal in the second extra time to keep the Royals’ season alive.
“I was actually really scared about it,” Gibson said about the winning goal, “because we should’ve got it in a lot earlier, but the goalie made a bad play and I just saw my teammates going down all over the place, I just see the ball flicked over and I just took my opportunity, I swung around and I kicked it in.”
For the majority of Monday’s game the Royals needed to hold off a furious Knights attack.
Crossings Christian forwards Charlie Cook and Kaden Laisle were fast and physical throughout the game, constantly keeping the Royals’ back line in check. The Knights scored their first goal just 17 seconds into the game after a shot was blocked by CCS goalkeeper Ife Okediji and then scored off the rebound by Harper Nance.
The Royals responded just under 15 minutes later when a cross was tapped down in the penalty box by Joey Beene and finished by freshman Ethan Harden.
The two teams entered halftime tied, although the Knights were leading the game in time of possession and shots on goal (13 to 2).
“I thought we started a little bit slow and we got away from our game plan,” CCS head coach Joseph Carter said. “With Crossings, they’re a very physical bunch. They keep it narrow, they’ve got two units up top. Our plan tonight was exploit it, get it wide to Cade on the left hand side and cause damage like that.”
The Royals were able to limit their opportunities, but the Knights once again got a quick goal to take the momentum early in the second half. The Knights continued to put pressure on the Royals’ back line until they started to give up some momentum in the last 20 minutes.
CCS was awarded a free kick from outside the left corner of the box with 13:00 remaining and Lowry delivered a powerful kick towards the right side of the goal. The keeper dove to save it, but it bounced off his gloves and into the right side of the net for the tying goal.
With just over a minute remaining in the game, Harden appeared to have his second goal of the game on a deflection from the keeper, but it was called off due to a handball.
“I think there were moments where we dropped a little bit, but then we picked it up,” Carter said. “I mean, as far as momentum in the last 20 minutes, it doesn’t get any better than that. We rode it when we had to ride it and when it was time to punish them and capitalize we did that.”
The Royals advance to the second round of the playoffs, where they will face Crooked Oak on the road on Thursday.
