It took a little while for Community Christian’s Zack Darden to get comfortable learning how to avoid contact instead of initiating it.
As far as head coach Mat McIntosh is concerned, the senior is a three-year starter for the Royals, despite playing his first season at quarterback at the high school level. Darden spent the last two seasons on the other side of the ball playing cornerback.
It was an up-and-down start for the Royals’ offense behind their first-year quarterback, but Darden is proving how explosive he can be in recent weeks. Darden has racked up over 1,300 yards through the air this season and over 1,000 yards on the ground.
Darden scored three times and had over 150 yards rushing to advance the Royals into the second round of the 2A state playoffs for the third consecutive year.
CCS (6-4, No. 3 2A-3) will be back on the road to face Jones (8-3, No. 1 2A-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We knew the athlete that we had in him,” McIntosh said about Darden. “And then this year with every game he’s gotten more confidence and with that confidence he’s executed things better, and with the athlete that he is and (when) he’s executing well, he’s hard to stop.”
The Royals turned in a strong performance on all three sides of the ball in last week’s 49-14 win over Holdenville. Defensively, CCS didn’t allow a single point after giving up touchdowns on the Wolverines’ first two drives of the game.
The Wolverines’ were running a single-wing formation on offense that relied heavily on the quarterback run game. It took a little while for the Royals to adjust, but when they did they looked dominant.
This week will be completely different.
While Holdenville rarely passed the ball unless it was necessary, Jones prefers to spread the ball around in the passing game. The Longhorns throw the ball over 25 times per game on average.
They've thrown for over 2,500 yards in 11 games this season and have 23 passing touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
“They’ve got a really good quarterback that does a great job of spreading the ball around the field,” McIntosh said. “That’s definitely the key for us this week is we’ve got to slow down the passing game, and if we don’t we’re going to be in for a long night.”
Though Darden has solidified himself as one of the leaders of the offense, the Royals have still been using him in the secondary. With the Longhorns’ pass-heavy system will likely mean that Darden will be playing both ways in certain packages.
“We may need him over there again,” McIntosh said about the cornerback spot. “Again, we’ve got no reason to save anything.”
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the winner of the Vian/Kiefer game next week.
